While Bigben Interactive is probably best known for its game publishing, it also owns and operates Nacon Gaming, who manufacturers the Nacon brand of gaming accessories. Nacon has now purchased the RIG brand from game audio accessory maker Plantronics. This may not come as a complete surprise, as Nacon and Plantronics have worked together in the past for special RIG Editions of Nacon controllers and headsets. While the purchase is complete, Bigben said that it won’t take control of the brand until the end of March when assets turn over.

The RIG headsets are known for being quality audio headsets that are also comfortable to wear. In our ranking of the best PS4 headsets, we called the Plantronics RIG 500 Pro “one of the most comfortable headsets I’ve ever worn for long periods of time.” Likewise, we called the RIG 4VR a “great option for anyone looking for a quality headset at a sub-$100 price.” At the current time, Nacon hasn’t given any specific plans on what it will be doing with the RIG brand, other than continuing to operate as is and furthering sales. They note that RIG is rather well established in America, and will help get other Nacon products a little better established in the country as well.

Outside of the recent purchase of the RIG brand, Bigben Interactive has been buying several developers to increase its publishing portfolio. Last year it purchased Spiders, the developer behind popular 2019 RPG Greedfall. The year before that it also grabbed Call of Cthulhu developer Cyanide Studio, who is currently working on the upcoming Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood. That same year Bigben also purchased WRC 8 developer Kylotonn Racing Games and Warhammer: Chaosbane developer EKO Software. It has yet to be seen if Bigben plans to pick up any more developers any time soon.