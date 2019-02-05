We Might be Getting the First Borderlands Game of the Year Edition On PS4 Soon

Earlier, we reported on the Devil May Cry 5 trophies being leaked by a Reddit user. What does that have to do with Borderlands, you might wonder? That same user seems to have evidence to support that Borderlands Game of the Year Edition will be making its way to PS4, as well. In the same Reddit thread, it looks like the entire trophy list has been leaked—81 trophies in all—showing the game would not only be coming to PS4, but it will include all previously released DLC.

This includes Zombie Island of Dr. Ned, Mad Moxxi’s Underdome Riot, The Secret Army of General Knox, and Claptrap’s New Robot Revolution. Although Gearbox hasn’t officially announced Borderlands GOTY Edition for PS4, the trophy list seems legit and it makes sense that we’d get it after the success of Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, which released in 2015 and only included Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

Until we hear an official announcement from Gearbox, it’s unclear what the price will be, when it will release, and if there will be any additional goodies included for the PS4 version, but the trophy list already being out there makes it seem like it might be coming soon. Gearbox also released Borderlands 2 in VR at the end of 2018, and this rumor put some weight on getting all-new Borderlands soon (Borderlands 3?).

Gearbox might have their hands tied, as they’re currently in the middle of a messy lawsuit with their former attorney involving some sensational accusations. This may explain why they’ve been so silent when it comes to Borderlands 3, as well as the supposed Borderlands GOTY Edition. It’s obvious that Gearbox is working on a brand new Borderlands, but oddly enough, it has not been officially been revealed either.

Since the trophies are live for Borderlands GOTY Edition, it’s likely that it will release soon. That’s usually an indication that the game has gone gold and that copies have made it to Sony for approval.

We’ll keep you updated with more Borderlands news as it rolls out.

