Devil May Cry 5 Trophy List Revealed by Reddit User – Minor Spoilers Ahead

Capcom’s next AAA title, Devil May Cry 5, will be here in less than a month, so it’s not unusual that the trophy list has leaked. The fast-paced action game will include the same gameplay we know and love from previous entries, with a few changes sprinkled throughout to keep things fresh. As usual, there will be an emphasis on style points, combos, and over-the-top action.

There are a total of 49 trophies including the Platinum, and of course defeating the game on the hardest of difficulties will be required. There are also a few trophies with requirements that aren’t quite clear yet, which should make for some fun discovery once the game finally releases.

If you’re wanting to jump into Devil May Cry 5 blind, you might want to avoid reading the full list as there are minor spoilers ahead.

Platinum – Devil May Cry – Unlock all trophies. Bronze – Let’s Rock! – Complete the game on Human mode. Bronze – Showtime! – Complete the game on Devil Hunter mode. Bronze – Doing Daddy Proud – Complete the game on Son of Sparda mode. Silver – Dance with the Devil – Complete the game on Dante Must Die mode. Silver – Stairway to Heaven – Complete the game on Heaven or Hell mode. Gold – Highway to Hell – Complete the game on Hell and Hell mode. Bronze – Fall from Grace – Clear the Prologue Mission. Bronze – Protect the People – Defeat all enemies in Mission 01. Bronze – Where the Red Orbs Grow – Collected Red Orbs from an unexpected spot in Mission 02. Bronze – Reunion – Clear Mission 03. Bronze – Backroad – Destroy a certain wall in Mission 04. Bronze – Break a Leg – Fend off a menace from above in Mission 05. Bronze – End of the Line – Clear Mission 06. Bronze – Share the Pain – Clear Mission 07 with both Nero and V. Bronze – Light in the Darkness – Clear Mission 08. Bronze – Eagle-Eyed – Destroy a certain wall in Mission 09. Bronze – This Ain’t Over – Clear Mission 10. Bronze – Don’t Mess with the Best – Use proper timing to get a leg up in a close-quarters battle against the boss in Mission 11. Bronze – The Qliphoth – Clear Mission 12. Bronze – Each In His Own Way – Clear Mission 13 with Nero, V, and Dante. Bronze – Gotta Hurry – Clear Mission 14. Bronze – Slick Moves – Proceed with caution and avoid unneeded damage in Mission 15. Bronze – Obedience Training – Go on the offensive without relying on brute force in the Mission 16 boss battle. Bronze – Back to Life – Clear Mission 17. Bronze – Man on a Mission – Clear Mission 18. Bronze – Battle for the Ages – Clear Missions 19 and 20 without using continues (any difficulty except Heaven or Hell). Bronze – Not Too Shabby – Perform a Stylish Rank S combo. Bronze – Steppin’ up the Style – Perform a Stylish Rank SS combo. Bronze – Seriously Stylish Slaying! – Perform a Stylish Rank SSS combo. Silver – Secrets Exposed – Clear all secret missions. Bronze – The Quick and the Dead – Defeat 5 enemies in 1 second. Gold – Well I’ll Be Damned – Wield overwhelming power to exact an unexpected conclusion. Silver – Hell of a Hunter – Clear all missions with S rank. Gold – Worthy of Legend – Clear all missions with S rank on all difficulties except Heaven or Hell. Bronze – I Believe I Can Fly – Rack up a total of 60 minutes in the air by jumping or other means. Bronze – Nothing’s Impossible – Acquire all of Nero’s skills. Bronze – Be the Legend – Acquire all of Dante’s skills. Bronze – Demon Breeder – Acquire all of V’s skills. Bronze – Physical Perfection – Upgrade your vitality gauge to max. Bronze – The Devil’s Own – Upgrade your Devil Trigger Gauge to max. Bronze – A New Job – Accept a new job from Morrison after the Red Grave incident. Silver – Jackpot! – Collect more than 1,000,000 Red Orbs total. Bronze – Demon Destroyer – Defeat 1,000 enemies total. Bronze – Rearm and Repeat – Collect more than 100 Devil Breakers during missions. Bronze – Dante The Gambler – Use more than 500,000 Red Orbs total with Dr. Faust. Bronze – Who Needs Weapons Anyway? – Clear Mission 11 without equipping a weapon set for Dante (any difficulty except Heaven or Hell). Bronze – Unarmed and Dangerous – Beat Mission 07 without any starting Devil Breakers equipped (any difficulty except Heaven or Hell). Bronze – Pet Protection – Clear Mission 05 without V’s demons getting stalemated (any difficulty except Heaven or Hell).

The list seems quite run-of-the-mill for a DMC game, but it should be a fun one. Also, look out for the special edition of the game, which includes some extra goodies for you to get your hands on.

What did you think of that list? Think you’ll manage to get the coveted Platinum trophy? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Reddit]