Warhammer: Chaosbane Releases in June 2019, Preorder to Take Part in the Beta

The highly-anticipated Warhammer: Chaosbane has an official release date, and fans better keep an eye on June 2019. The action-heavy game will release on June 4, 2019. However, preordering the Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition lets you play the game a few days early on May 31st. It’s officially available for preorder now, and doing so will give you access to two exclusive beta periods before its release.

Both beta periods will take place in Spring 2019 and be available only to those who preorder. More details, including dates, have not been given yet. We do know that one will be taking place in March and the other in April. Those taking part in the beta will also be given an experience bonus that will last for the entirety of your character’s progression. In addition, they’ll receive four exclusive legendary crates that will surely give them a leg up.

The beta will let players experience the first part of Warhammer: Chaosbane’s campaign. You’ll have the option to test out the multiple classes available for players. Cooperative play will also be available, so you can test out one of Warhammer: Chaosbane’s key features.

Chaosbane is the first action-RPG in the fantasy world of Warhammer. Players are able to choose both their race and class, offering them a variety of abilities and skills. The playable races are human, high elf, wood elf, and dwarf. Up to four players can team up, either online or locally, to get rid of the hordes of Chaos. Each character has access to a truly deadly attack known as Bloodlust, which can surely turn the tides of battle.

Warhammer: Chaosbane will release on June 4, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For a Warhammer experience you can play right now, be sure to check out Warhammer: Vermintide 2.