Eko Software’s hack-and-slash action-RPG Warhammer: Chaosbane originally landed on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One in May of 2019. The title will eventually launch on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms as well. However, as of writing, release date details for the next-gen versions are not yet publicly known.

Publisher Nacon unveiled the news yesterday during its Nacon Connect stream, complete with an incredibly brief teaser trailer. Fans on social media were later made privy to the information courtesy of the following Twitter post:

Warhammer: Chaosbane is coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5™, stay tuned for more information. #NaconConnect pic.twitter.com/AZA3uN18VL — Nacon (@Nacon) July 7, 2020

Warhammer: Chaosbane’s hack-and-slash adventure takes place in the fantastical world of Warhammer. Players can either go at it alone or explore the world with up to three other players in local or online co-op. As the Empire of Man’s last hope, players must pick a hero from one of five character classes. Each one comes equipped with its own unique set of abilities. From there, a wide variety of epic battles await those willing to rise to the challenge.

Black Library author Mike Lee penned the story that carries Warhammer: Chaosbane forward. Composer Chance Thomas, who lent his talents to DOTA 2, took the lead on the action-RPG’s musical score.

There’s also plenty of content for players to sink their teeth into with the story campaign, a vast number of dungeons, and the Boss Rush mode. Warhammer: Chaosbane’s multiple difficulty levels also add to the experience.

[Source: Nacon on Twitter]