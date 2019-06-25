PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 25, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Catan VR ($14.99)

Counter Fight 3 ($14.99)

Medusa and Her Lover ($19.99)

Project Lux ($24.99)

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME VIRTUAL REALITY EXPERIENCE (Free)

PS4 Games

Akash: Path of the Five ($26.99)

Akash: Path of the Five Deluxe Edition Bundle ($27.99)

Another Sight ($29.99)

Arcade Archives WILD WESTERN ($7.99)

Attack of the Toy Tanks ($3.99)

Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~ Digital Deluxe Edition ($74.99)

Bring Them Home ($5.99)

Car Mechanic Simulator ($29.99/PS+ $26.99)

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled ($39.99)

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition ($59.99)

Epic World ($9.99)

F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost ($69.99)

Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love ($19.99)

Irony Curtain – Revolutionary Edition ($29.99)

Judgement ($59.99)

Kid Tripp ($3.99)

Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry ($33.99)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Beta (Free)

Monster Jam Steel Titans ($39.99)

Paper Dolls Original ($15.29)

Samurai Showdown ($59.99)

Super Neptunia RPG ($49.99)

The Sinking City ($59.99)

The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition ($74.99)

We. The Revolution ($16.99)

Slime Rancher Deluxe Edition ($29.99)

Underworld Ascendant ($29.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

3on3 FreeStyle – Complete FS BeachGuard Set ($19.99)

Atelier Lulua: Atelier Series Legacy BGM Pack (Free)

Atelier Lulua: GUST Extra BGM Pack ($8.99)

Atelier Lulua: Special BGM Pack ‘Atelier Online’ (Free)

Brawlhalla PS+ Bonus Pack (Free for PS+)

DiRT Rally 2.0 – Latvia Rallycross ($3.99)

Dragon Star Varnir DLC ($0.99 and up)

F1 2019 DLC ($0.99 and up)

Fishing Planet: Revolutionary Pack ($6.49)

Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special – Tatsujin ($9.99)

HITMAN 2 – New York (Available through Expansion pack 1 & Expansion Pass)

HITMAN 2 – Special Assignments Pack 1 (Available through Expansion pack 1 & Expansion Pass)

Judgment: Detective Life Fun Pack ($7.99)

Judgment: Landlady’s Gift Basket (Free)

Judgment: Play Passes x10 ($0.99)

Judgment: Play Spot Fun Pack ($7.99)

Mortal Kombat 11: Shang Tsung ($5.99)

SAMURAI SHODOWN DLC ($2.99 each)

SAMURAI SHODOWN Season 1 pass (Free)

The Sinking City DLC ($1.99 and up)

The Sinking City – Worshippers of the Necronomicon ($14.99)

Slime Rancher: Secret Style Pack ($7.99)

Street Fighter V DLC ($6.99 and up)

Super Neptunia RPG DLC (Free and up)

Train Sim World: Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-On ($19.99)

Warframe Starter Bundle ($19.99)

World of Tanks – Striker Kanonenjagdpanzer 105 Ultimate ($56.99)

PS Vita Games

Attack of the Toy Tanks ($3.99)

Kid Tripp ($3.99)

