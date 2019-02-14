Find Out How to Get Fortnite Season 8 Battlepass for Free

Epic Games will be doing something it has never done before with Fortnite. The team released the latest patch notes, noting that Fortnite Season 8 Battlepass will be available to purchase and earn in-game. How it will work is that players who complete the required challenges before February 27, 2019 will earn this battlepass for free. Alternatively, the Season 8 Battlepass is available to buy with real money, as well, but completing challenges to earn the content seems like a more fun and economically friendly way of doing things.

The statement from Epic Games is as follows:

Everyone who completes 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27 will receive the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for FREE! If you don’t have an outfit, now is your chance to get several for free. With the Battle Pass, you’ll receive two Season 8 Outfits instantly and you can earn up to five more. Save your V-Bucks, this one’s on us!

This new inclusion is suspiciously close to the successful release of Apex Legends, which has been one of the most talked about games within the past couple weeks. It’s possible that this move comes from Epic Games to keep players from jumping ship. However, it also happened on Valentine’s Day 2019, so maybe it is a “gift.”

Whatever the reason, it’s great for consumers and it’s exciting to think that Epic will continue to experiment with different pricing models or ways to earn more content.

Despite the success of Apex Legends, Fortnite still has a massive player-base and it’s unlikely that it will drop off anytime soon.

[Source: Reddit]