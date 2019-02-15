Far Cry New Dawn Day One Update Makes Sure You See Enemies

We’ve been playing Far Cry New Dawn, and aside from some minor gripes, it’s been an enjoyable experience. A common practice for game developers is to release a day one patch, getting in some last-minute fixes to ensure that a game is received as positively as it can be. With Far Cry New Dawn, developer Ubisoft has quite the lengthy list of updates for the new shooter.

You’ll find fixes to some of the missions, User Interface tweaks, enemies appearing on radar like they should, and updates to the game world. There are some exploits that were present in the pre-release version of the game, which will be addressed with this day one patch The day one patch will also add more stability to the game, fix gameplay issues, and address some issues with people may have had with the looting system.

All this and more can be found in the patch notes below:

Far Cry New Dawn Day-1 Update Release Notes MISSIONS Fixed an issue where the player would keep some weapons in his inventory during specific missions.

Added a missing underwater effect during some missions.

Fixed an issue where enemy AIs could occasionally get stuck during specific activities.

Fixed an issue with an AI running away too early in a specific mission.

Fixed an exploit where the player could enter a VIP room by another location.

Fixed an issue where finishing two specific missions at the same time could prevent one of them from ever completing.

Fixed an issue where the client would spawn in the floor if he connected at the wrong moment during a specific mission.

Fixed an issue where the player would not receive some radio calls under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where the player could see an NPC weapon passing through their model in a specific mission.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the completion of a mission if another mission was active at the same time.

Fixed an issue where a warning message was missing when an ally needed help during a specific mission.

Fixed an issue where the player would find himself stuck outside of homebase during a specific mission.

Fixed an issue that could prevent a mission from failing and restarting even if the fail conditions were met.

Fixed an issue where some shaders were missing if the player loaded the game with only the launch portion installed.

Fixed an issue where debug text would appear in the screen instead of the correct tip with alternative driving controls. HOMEBASE Adjusted precondition on some of the NPCs lines in the homebase. WORLD Fixed an issue where some corpses would not be replicated correctly for the client.

Fixed an issue where an alarm prop could spawn inside another prop in a specific location.

Fixed an issue where some trees and rocks would disappear and reappear in a specific location. UI Fixed an issue where the red icons for enemies would not be displayed correctly in the compass.

Fixed an issue where the client could get a visual cue as if he could upgrade infrastructures in the homebase.

Adjusted icons for certain expedition rewards.

Fixed an issue where interaction prompt could become invisible.

Fixed an issue where some splash screens would remain stuck on the client’s screen.

Fixed an issue where the client could not see the host’s health bar if the host was low on health.

Fixed a visual issue where the health bar was not properly centered in its box.

Fixed an issue where the progression panels were missing when zooming out of the map.

Fixed an issue where text to speech would slow the navigation in some menues.

Fixed an issue where detection meters would stay on screen after the enemy’s death. AUDIO Fixed several issues where the audio from main menu would keep playing in other menues. GAMEPLAY Fixed several issues with different Ubisoft Club rewards.

Fixed an issue where a specific vehicle was not available for purchase in the menu store.

Fixed an issue that would prevent the client from being able to perform takedowns. WEAPONS Fixed an issue where the player could end up being unable to use a melee weapons.

Fixed some weapons textures and special effects.

Fixed an issue that prevented the player from upgrading a specific weapon. PHOTOMODE Fixed an issue where the game speed would be affected by changing the time of day in photomode during a specific mission. NPC Fixed an issue where Timber’s eyes would not appear the same at night. LOCALIZATION Fixed an issue where subtitle text size would reset. TROPHIES Updated some trophies’ titles. COOP Fixed connectivity issues after unplugging and replugging LAN cable. CRASH AND STABILITY Fixed several stability issues with general gameplay.

Fixed several stability issues caused by some expedition rewards.

Fixed a stability issue caused by some outfits.

Fixed a stability issue with the loot system.

Will you be picking up a copy of Far Cry New Dawn? Have you already played it? What did you think? Let us know!

[Source: DSO Gaming]