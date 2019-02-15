PSN Critics’ Choice Sale Features Discounts on RDR2, Battlefield V, and Madden 19

It seems like every other week, there’s a massive PSN sale giving you discounts on a slew of excellent games. Well, the weekend of February 15, 2019 is no different. The Critics’ Choice Sale is live now, and it features some major discounts on the hottest games, especially for PS Plus members. As the name suggests, they’re all some of the most highly-rated games you can get.

You can check out the full list on the PlayStation Blog, but we’ll list some notable games that you can grab on the cheap this weekend. The prices listed are for PS Plus subscribers.

PS4 Games Battlefield V – $23.99

Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle – $17.49

Burnout Paradise Remastered – $5.99

Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition – $23.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – 23.99

Danganronpa 1 – 2 Reload – $27.99

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – $41.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken + Annual Pass – $41.99

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – $19.79

DOOM – $13.99

FIFA 19 – $19.79

Grand Theft Auto V – $14.99

Guacamelee! 2 – $11.99

Madden NFL 19 – $14.99

Metro Redux – $8.99

Nioh – $19.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $40.19

Rocket League – $11.99

Shadow of the Colossus – $13.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – $29.99

South Park: The Fractured, but Whole – $14.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $29.99

Star Wars Battlefront II – $6.24

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $11.99

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – $7.49

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $13.99

Keep in mind, there are also tons of deals on PS3 and PS Vita games too. Be sure to check out the full list.

In addition to the Critics’ Choice Sale, there are also two other major sales going on. These are the 2K sale and the Ubisoft Triple Threat Sale, respectively. The Ubisoft sale has a pretty sweet deal on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $29.99 if you’re a PS Plus member, so grab that while you can. Furthermore, you can get BioShock: The Collection for $14.99 during the 2K Sale, which is an absolute steal for some of the great games of last generation.

Start your Valentine’s Day weekend off right with some fantastic deals across a multitude of genres. Will you be picking any of these games up? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]