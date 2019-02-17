Amy Sorel Announced for Soulcalibur VI, Armor Pack 1 Out Soon

Confirming a datamined leak, Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that Amy Sorel will be making her way to Soulcalibur VI, and will be available as part of the game’s Season Pass.

Armed with the Albion, Amy is known for her sharp focus and efficient attacks. She made appearances in Soulcalibur II and III before being added as a main character to Soulcalibur IV‘s roster. As an adoptive daughter of Raphael, Amy has a fighting style similar to The Lord of the Night.

Check out a reveal trailer below:

“For one to gain, another must lose…” Growing up with loss, Amy will have more to gain when she steps onto the Stage of History! Amy and her weapon, Albion, will soon make their way to the #SOULCALIBURVI Season Pass. https://t.co/x53aiJ8q4c #SoulCalibur #BandaiNamco pic.twitter.com/vE1pLFnrtH — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) February 16, 2019

A release date for Amy has yet to be announced. We’ll update our readers as soon as we have more information.

In addition to the above, Bandai Namco announced that Soulcalibur VI‘s Armor Pack 1 will be available to download on February 19, 2019.

#SOULCALIBURVI Armor Pack 1 will be available to download starting February 19th! Get ready to step back onto the Stage of History with your new gear. Order the game today: https://t.co/x53aiJ8q4c pic.twitter.com/K4ejzUNtNr — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) February 17, 2019

Soulcalibur VI is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game earned positive reviews from critics and users alike. PlayStation LifeStyle’s Paulmichael praised its story and character creator, noting that Soulcalibur VI is a treat for fighting game fans.