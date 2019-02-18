Japan’s Best-Selling Game of 2018 Was the PS4’s Monster Hunter: World

The success of Monster Hunter: World may have been one of the most refreshing stories of 2018. Fans of the series all know how good those games can be, but the challenge was in getting it into the hands of players who have never tried it before. Monster Hunter: World went on to become Capcom’s best-selling game of all time. For a company that has such a rich history, this was an impressive feat. Well, the success continues, as it was announced that Monster Hunter: World was Japan’s best-selling game of 2018, specifically on the PS4.

This report comes by way of Famitsu, as translated by Gematsu. After the incredible year we had in 2018, standing out against massive games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Marvel’s Spider-Man was no easy task. Monster Hunter: World shipped around 2.9 million copies in Japan and around 11 million worldwide, even outperforming Nintendo behemoths like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokemon: Let’s Go.

This is great news, and it really shows how far the series has come. There was a time when it lived on the Nintendo 3DS and was restricted to the limited power of the handheld, along with a design that definitely needed a face-lift. Now on the PS4, Monster Hunter: World takes advantage of current-gen hardware and has gone through some much-needed changes that make it easier for new players to jump on board.

Capcom has announced a new expansion for the game titled Iceborne, for later this year and from what we’ve seen, it looks like it will be loads of fun.

Have you played Monster Hunter: World? Does this news surprise you? Let us know!

[Source: Gematsu via Push Square]