Welcome to Season 8 of Fortnite ! That means one massive update to the game. This season’s battle pass features over 100 tiers and over 100 rewards to earn, all of which you get to keep after the season ends. New to all players, the party assist feature allows players to pick a Daily or Weekly Challenge before a match so that your friends can help you complete it. As usual, the battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks aka $9.99.
But this update isn’t just about Season 8. Players can damage locations and structures using the new Pirate Cannon and explore new areas that have emerged as a result of the Volcano, such as Sunny Steps and Lazy Lagoon. The iconic Shopping Cart has been vaulted, alongside the Sneaky Snowman, Chiller Grenade, X-4 Stormwing, and All Terrain Kart.
Current limited-time modes include 50 vs 50, where players are divided into two massive teams. Another is Close Encounters, which involves nothing but shotguns and jetpacks.
Creative mode has new voice chat options, in which players can “share a single channel while in Creative, regardless of team, then choose who you chat with when playing.” Players can experiment with new jungle-themed prefabs and enjoy Playgrounds, which is now part of Creative.
Of course, Save the World has some of the most massive updates. These include many features, all the way down to a new Hero Loadout system.
Below are the Fortnite patch notes in their entirety.
WHAT’S NEW?
Season 8 – Battle Pass
New Season, new Battle Pass. 100 levels, over 100 new rewards. Available in-game right now for 950 V-Bucks. Find out more information on this season’s Battle Pass here.
Pirate Cannon
Damage enemy locations or structures by launching a cannonball or become a special delivery by launching yourself!New Locations
Explore new points of interest that emerged with the Volcano, such as Sunny Steps and Lazy Lagoon.
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Pirate Cannon
- Push the Cannon into position, take aim, and fire! Alternatively, climb into the barrel and launch yourself!
- The cannon will fire cannonballs or players a great distance. Cannonballs and players can plow through a number of objects before stopping with a bang, causing damage and knockback to nearby players.
- Deals 100 Damage to enemies on a direct hit and 50 Damage to enemies within a small radius.
- Found throughout the environment.
- Vaulted
- Sneaky Snowman
- Chiller Grenade
- X-4 Stormwing
- Shopping Cart
- All Terrain Kart
- Updated Hunting Rifle Icon
- Reduced the availability of high tier Assault Rifles
- Total number of Assault Rifles available remains unchanged
- Increased chance of receiving a Common quality assault rifle from 48.56% to 56.30%
- Increased chance of receiving an Uncommon quality assault rifle from 26.83% to 28.15%
- Reduced the chance of receiving a Rare quality assault rifle from 16.17% to 10.91%
- Reduced the chance of receiving an Epic quality assault rifle from 7.02% to 3.52%
- Reduced the chance of receiving a Legendary quality assault rifle from 1.82% to 1.13%
- Total number of Assault Rifles available remains unchanged
Bug Fixes
- Supply Drops now properly appear on the map.
- If the fire button is pressed while the shotgun cooldown is still active after swapping weapons then the shotgun will automatically fire once the cooldown is over.
- Fixed Clingers causing damage through walls / floors when stuck to a player.
- Fixed players accidentally sticking Remote Explosives onto themselves after applying a Consumable Bush.
- Fixed Legendary/Epic Pump Shotgun pellet tracers and muzzle flash sometimes not replicating to other clients.
- Fixed an issue where players couldn’t use Auto-Run while using a Hoverboard with a gamepad.
- Fixed items occasionally being invisible to some players.
GAMEPLAY
- Added Lava
- Lava will deal 1 damage per touch and will cause players to bounce off the surface. Watch out!
- Added Volcanic Vents
- Volcanic Vents will boost players and vehicles into the sky in a gust of hot air!
- Party Assist Added
- Prior to a match, enable Party Assist on a Daily or Weekly challenge to complete it with the assistance of everyone in your party.
- Party members are able to provide progress to the selected challenge in addition to yourself.
- This functionality excludes “fill” players who are added into the party during matchmaking or teammates from large team modes such as Team Rumble.
- Increased Infinite Dab duration from 11 hours to 12 hours in the lobby.
- Cozy Campfire now glows while active when viewed through a Thermal Scope.
- Starting in Season 8, daily quests will be automatically claimed once they’ve been completed.
- Any Challenges that were ready to be collected will be auto completed and all rewards will be delivered. However, at this time there will be no in-game notification for you receiving these rewards.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the Lynx Outfit would jitter very badly when playing the original Wave emote in the lobby.
- Fixed an issue where players were able to aim down sights while jumping.
- Fixed an issue where weapons picked up would sometimes be incorrectly unloaded. This would happen if a player looted a weapon dropped by a player immediately after being eliminated.
- Fixed Bush consumable not being destroyed if player takes damage from a great distance.
- Fixed aim assist to work through windows.
- Fixed an issue where players could stop themselves from getting on a Zipline by standing too far behind it and colliding into the ground as they try to enter.
- Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t pick up items dropped around the Zipline pole.
- Fixed an issue where entering a vehicle while ziplining left the fall damage immunity visual effect on the player.
- Fixed auto-pickup of items not working when first landing from skydiving.
- Weapon auto-reloading no longer cancels emotes.
- Fixed an equipped Trap being swapped after dropping a stack of items or after using the last item of a stack of consumables or explosives.
- Fixed equipped traps being dropped when using hold to swap to pick up items.
LIMITED TIME MODE: 50V50
Summary
Two teams of fifty players fight to the finish!
Mode Details
- Each team has a bus, approaching the island from opposite directions. On the map, the friendly bus has a blue outline, enemy has red.
- The map has a dotted line, which indicates the “battle lines” between the two teams. Crossing the line will make running into enemies more likely.
- Farming materials increased 25% over default.
- Chests & Ammo Crates spawn more often than usual, and carry extra ammo.
LIMITED TIME MODE: CLOSE ENCOUNTERS
Summary
Close quarters combat with Shotguns & Jetpacks!
Mode Details
- Players start with a Jetpack in their inventory.
- The only guns in this mode are the various types of Shotguns.
- The Storm moves in more quickly than normal mid to late game.
AUDIO
- Above/below footstep improvements.
- More distinct sound for above footsteps.
- Tuned the distance at which above/below footsteps travel to be more realistic.
- Improved footstep audio timings when the game simulation is under heavy load.
- Set Down-But-Not-Out alert sound spatialization from the location of the downed player.
- Added stereo sounds for all weapons for those carrying the weapon.
- Added foley audio feedback when crouching and ADS’ing with a weapon.
- Improved Rocket Launcher incoming audio. It now plays an additional warning layer if the rocket is coming towards you.
- Added distant perspective to the enemy glider audio tell.
- Improved damage/elimination audio feedback.
- Added a new shield break sound.
- Improved the “weak-point” hit sound when harvesting.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed in-air wind audio restarting when eliminating an enemy while they’re in mid-air.
- Fixed sniper projectiles not playing impact audio.
- Fixed “Hootenany” emote getting stuck on infinitely.
- Fixed Suppressed SMG sound effect occasionally looping continuously incorrectly.
UI
- Added the ability to access the Patch Notes website from the News Screen.
- Visual improvements made to squadmate names and indicators.
- World Marker Improvements
- World Markers are now visible in the world when placed close to you.
- Double-clicking the World Marker hotkey will place a “danger” version of that marker. World Markers placed while aiming with a weapon will also place the danger version.
- Added 2D UI indicators to the World Markers, making them easier to see through objects.
- World Markers now have an off-screen indicator and display the distance your character is from them.
- Placing a World Marker on an item will display that item’s icon and rarity.
- Placing World Markers remains on the same key for PC and console (KBM: Middle Mouse Button, Controller: D-Pad Left).
- This button can be remapped to any button you want. Let us know on our social channels what works best for you!
- Mobile also has a button that can be added to the HUD. Place this button by using the HUD Layout Tool.
- Added filter tabs to the locker for animated loading screens and pets.
- Added a card corner icon for certain types of animated cosmetics.
Bug Fixes
- Fix cases where the Bad Network Indicator would appear at the beginning of the match due to slow loading conditions.
- The Battle Pass / Battle Bundle purchase screen now shows your supported creator if one is set.
- Fixed an issue where the team elimination count was sometimes inaccurate.
- Fixed an issue where eliminations weren’t properly counting when playing in Playgrounds.
REPLAY
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where scrubbing through a replay could cause the player’s hero model to disappear in the lobby.
- Fixed issue with cosmetic styles not displaying properly during replay playback.
- Fixed elimination damage numbers being inaccurate in replays.
- Fixed weapon firing animations sometimes playing twice in replays.
MOBILE
- Added more visual feedback when buttons are pressed.
- Changed gliding/freefalling HUD visibility to be more consistent between mobile/other platforms.
- Player are now able to toggle between crouch and standing states while in build and edit modes.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug which caused the lobby background to disappear when closing the Report Player dialog.
- Fixed an issue where trying to switch to build mode and tapping the quickbar at the same time would switch back to combat mode.
- Fixed an issue where attempting to place a trap using a mobile controller made the player animate as if they were trying to open a door several times before the trap is placed.
- Fixed players ability to un-crouch while gliding.
- Fixed action button remaining on the UI during the Battle Bus phase.
- The ‘Resources’ HUD setting now properly shows in-game after making changes on mobile devices.
- Fixed an issue where using touch to edit a structure breaks the ability to continue crosshair editing until the button is pressed again.
- Fixed an issue where dragging an item off the hotbar triggered a double click.
- Fixed an issue where pick up and zip line activation icon’s default position overlapped with the aiming icon.
- Fixed controller art sometimes missing in the Controller Setting screen.
CREATIVE
WHAT’S NEW?
Voice Chat Updates
New voice chat options have been added to Creative Island Game menu! Share a single channel while in Creative, regardless of team, then choose who you chat with when playing.
Jungle Temple Theme
Set up deadly traps or harrowing trials in your own adventure games using the new Jungle Temple Prefab.
Playgrounds Update
Renovations have been made to Playground, moving it over to Creative and allowing even more friends to join in on the fun!
ISLANDS
- You can now customize your island’s time of day!
- A new “Time of Day” option has been added to the My Island menu.
- By default, time of day will advance normally, which is shared between all islands on the server that are also set to “Default”.
- You can select a specific hour of the day, which will force your island to always be at that time.
- Selecting “Random” will automatically choose a random time of day when your island is loaded, and will stay at that time.
- Islands now load much more quickly.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where corn, various bushes, and chain link fences would prevent players from taking damage from bullets.
- Fixed an issue where Island portals would always result in players spawning in a skydive animation, forcing a player’s camera to look down even when teleporting onto land.
GAMEPLAY
- Added a new Creative Volcano Island
- Added a new Creative Hub island
- Playgrounds update
- Matchmake with 15 others (total of 16 players) into the new Playgrounds Hub to explore 4 Featured Islands. Or drop into one of five locations on the Battle Royale map to practice.
- Added new Jungle Temple Galleries
- Added Visualizer Gallery XL
- Added Starting Inventory, Chiller Grenade and alt Village Set
Bug Fixes
- Players will now be reset and Island health settings will apply upon joining an Island.
- Fixed a bug where be eliminated and entering a vehicle at the same time would cause the player to lose most controls.
Known Issue
- Your friends’ Playgrounds sessions will appear when browsing Creative servers.
CREATIVE TOOLS + PHONE
- Improved Resize mode:
- The Phone’s Resize mode now allows you to stretch and squash props along a specific direction, either Width, Height or Depth. This works the same as changing Rotation Axis while in Rotate mode.
- When Resizing props, you can now “flip” props backwards by continuing to Shrink them beyond their minimum size. This also works when a specific resize direction has been selected, and enables new possible arrangements of props!
- When the Phone is in Resize mode, you can now reset the size of the object to its default size. This works the same as resetting Rotation while in Rotate mode.
- You can now embed props inside the island terrain.
- Set your Collision mode to “Nothing” to allow props to be moved right through the terrain.
- The existing Collision “On” mode has been renamed to “Everything”, and “Off” was renamed to “Terrain Only”.
- Added new helper visuals while placing props:
- The “Snap Center” position of props is now displayed while Snap is turned on.
- While rotating props, guides now appear to show you the selected axis of rotation.
- While resizing props, guides now appear to show the selected direction the prop will grow, shrink, stretch or squash.
- These visual guides will also briefly appear when switching between Rotate, Resize or Snap modes.
- Players can now interact with objects like doors, devices and traps even while flying.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the holographic preview of certain (flipped) props appearing in the wrong location when Copy or Cut was used.
- Fixed some types of props (like Music Blocks) not landing on the ground as expected when Drops mode was enabled.
- Fixed props falling below the terrain when Drops mode was enabled in some cases.
- Fixed props moving unexpectedly when copying them with the phone if they were already resized before grabbing them.
- Fixed many objects being able to be placed faster than the turbo build speed by spamming button presses.
- Fixed up the word “Rapidly” for the Turbo build delete text.
- The phone now tries to use the visible prop to determine bounds whenever possible. Ignoring things like the barrier device, elimination zone, etc.
- Returning the rotate code to use its old pivot logic.
- The Phone now respects the Size and mirror state of every prop that is spawned from prefabs or catalogs. The move tool now takes the absolute value of the scale before setting the scale values.
- When placing props beneath the level, drops will not activate and cause them to fall even further beneath the floor. Preventing drops code from setting the new lower transform of the actors if those actor.
PREFABS
- Added 5 all new Jungle Temple Prefabs
- Great Pyramid
- Pyramid
- Courtyard
- Temple
- Shrine A
- Shrine B
- Added 4 all new Jungle Temple Galleries
- Jungle Temple Gallery
- Jungle Temple Prop Gallery
- Jungle Nature Gallery
- Jungle Temple Wall Extended Gallery
- Added Elemental Cube Gallery
- Added 5 different color Bridge and Girder Galleries
- Orange, Grey, Green, White, Blue
- Added Ring Part Gallery
- Added the Visualizer Gallery XL
- Added the Ambient Gallery Large
- Added 8 different color Obstacle Course Galleries
- White, Orange, Black, Blue, Purple, Grip Tape, Red, Green
- Added an Obstacle Course Stairs Gallery
DEVICES
- Added a Billboard
- Write and publish text to the Billboard that can easily be placed on Creative Islands.
- Added the new Pirate Cannon
- Push the Cannon into position, take aim, and fire! Alternatively, climb into the barrel and launch yourself!
- The cannon will fire cannonballs or players a great distance. Cannonballs and players can plow through a number of objects before stopping with a bang, causing damage and knockback to nearby players.
- Deals 100 Damage to enemies on a direct hit and 50 Damage to enemies within a small radius.
- Added Pinball Bumper and Flipper
- Placeholder
- Added additional options to the Barrier Device
- Base Visible In Game – Added ability to toggle the visibility of base plates.
- Turn off to hide the device base during a game.
- Block Weapons In Game – Turn off to allow weapons and projectiles to pass through the barrier.
- Base Visible In Game – Added ability to toggle the visibility of base plates.
- Speed Boost traps can be placed on vertical walls.
- Added option to hide the checkpoint device during games.
- Added option to clear the player’s inventory when they reach a checkpoint device.
- Barrier device can now be set to be all black.
- Elimination Zone renamed to Damage Zone.
- Added multiple options to Damage Zone.
- Base Visible In Game – Turn off to hide the device base during a game.
- Damage Type – Allows for immediate elimination or damage over time.
- Damage – How much damage is applied each damage over time tick.
- Damage Tickrate – How often damage over time is applied.
- Safe Team – Designate a team that won’t be affected by the Damage Volume.
- Shield Damage – Turn off to skip damaging player shields and directly attack their health total.
- Players can now customize the team a Sentry is assigned to.
- Added option to turn on/off the bonus ammo for weapons that are spawned from the item spawner.
- When off, some weapons will have very small amounts of ammo when picked up.
- Added an option for the Movement Modulator effect to last for infinite time during a match.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where starting inventory device would grant duplicate items if the “Drop items when eliminated” game option is set to Off.
- Fixed challenge gallery items colliding with Hoverboard.
- Sentries will target players more reliably when they are crouching now.
TEAMS
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where pressing Apply on the Team Select dialog could cause players to change to team 1 when that was not intended.
- Fix a bug where swapping teams could result in going into the Down-But-Not-Out state instead of respawning.
- Fixed a bug where setting a Player Start to Team None would behave instead like Team All.
UI
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Game Description screen was displaying on screen even while still restoring from a previous game.
SAVE THE WORLD
WHAT’S NEW?
Hero Loadout
The new Hero Loadout system is here! This is a major change that impacts many areas of the game. See the Hero Loadout blog for details!
Love Storm
Love is in the air – everybody run! Homebase has fallen victim to a virulent love outbreak, and it’s up to Ray and company to break it off before things get too serious.
Plankerton Visual Update
Explore a new visual update for Plankerton, featuring the new Lakeside biome.
MISSIONS + SYSTEMS
- New Beta Storm Mission: Eliminate and Collect!
- Jump into a new, 10 minute mission with the storm closing in fast!
- Eliminate husks and collect husk data, the more you eliminate the better rewards.
- Complete randomized bonus objectives each time you play.
- Beta Storm Mission Alerts will reward Spring Tickets and either Hero, Schematic, or Survivor XP
- Mission Alert Quota will be 5 every 24 hours. This will not share a quota with the other Alerts
- We’ve significantly increased the Hero XP, Schematic XP and Survivor XP rewards from Missions and Mission Alerts in Plankerton, Canny Valley and Twine Peaks.
- Plankerton: 2x for Hero XP and Schematic XP, 3x for Survivor XP
- Canny Valley: 3x for Hero XP and Schematic XP, 4.5x for Survivor XP
- Twine Peaks: 4x for Hero XP and Schematic XP, 6x for Survivor XP
- Winter Tickets have been retired, with any excess converted into Winter Llamas.
- Mutant Storm mission alerts now grant Spring Tickets. Quota is unchanged at 10 every 24 hours.
- Legendary Troll Stash Llamas can be purchased from the Item Store for 1000 Spring tickets.
- Unlimited quantity
- Updated several normal progression quest rewards which grant Heroes. This will reduce the number of duplicate heroes received.
- Players who have already completed these quests will receive the new hero rewards upon login.
Bug Fixes
- The Three Strikes quest no longer gives credit for Power Level 64 group missions.
- Fixed an issue with how traps were counted in the Constructor Build-off mission causing the player built count to be reset.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Atlas to lose functionality in Fight the Storm Missions.
- Fixed an issue that allowed the Ride the Lightning mission difficulty to be increased by a player who joined while the mission is in progress.
UI
- Updated the collection book progress panel to handle the case where the player’s current level is lower than their max achieved level
- Upcoming rewards that have already been earned have a checkmark
- The milestone reward is the next reward the player will earn in progression
- Reduced the length of tooltips for Gadgets.
- Removed “Cannot place due to obstacle!” and “Cannot place due to existing building!” announcements from appearing on the HUD.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused incorrect mission information to show up when changing zones.
- Fix stretched badge images in the Mission Stats menu of the Results screen.
- Added an action button prompt to items in the Llama opening summary when player is using a gamepad.
- Fixed an issue with evolution confirmation panel becoming unresponsive to navigation inputs.
- Fixed help text below Hero/Schematic level up confirmation to only show for items that can be recycled.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the upcoming reward icon to not appear next to the XP bar on the Command screen.
- Fixed subtitles to display in the correct position on cinematics and the HUD when using resolutions with lower aspect ratios.
- Fixed an issue that caused Hero Abilities to not properly show up while in game.
- Updated the Collection Book unslot confirmation message to show a name for Defenders/Survivors
- Fixed an issue with the transform item picker to not properly focus the scroll box of the details panel when returning from the item inspect screen.
- Fixed a visual issue that prevented stats on weapon/trap schematics from properly updating when upgrading perks.
- Fixed missing quickbar key prompts when switching game presets.
- Fixed ammo indicator not displaying when using R.O.S.I.E.
PERFORMANCE
Optimized replication of items to reduce network bandwidth demands and help prevent out of sync issues during heavy combat.
HEROES
Introducing : The new Hero Loadout System!
The new Hero Loadout System is now live in Save the World! Heroes no longer have a full set of static perks which define their gameplay. Instead, they’re focused on a specific perk, and you can mix-and-match perks to best fit your playstyle.
- Check out our Blog for a quick run down of the ins and outs of the new system, or watch our dev update video here!
- We realize it may be hard to keep track of all the changes to heroes in this patch, so we’ve made a sheet to help you discover builds and figure out what heroes to unlock with your vouchers!
- Added 8 new heroes to the game. These are rewards for completing new quests, which are extensions of the class-specific quest lines and unlock after Canny Valley SSD2.
- Archetype Havoc (Soldier)
- Liteshow Spitfire (Soldier)
- Dark Vanguard Airheart (Constructor)
- Conqueror Magnus (Constructor)
- Forged Fate (Ninja)
- Overtaker Hiro (Ninja)
- Valkyrie Rio (Outlander)
- Ventura Ramirez (Outlander)
- All players will receive a gift box upon login. This includes Hero XP, evolution materials, Legendary Flux, Hero Recruitment Vouchers, and training manuals.
- The amount of rewards scale based on account level.
- Hero Recruitment Vouchers are used to recruit heroes from the Collection Book. They can only be used to recruit Legendary or Mythic heroes from past events.
- The other materials can be used to recruit some non-event heroes from the Collection Book using the standard method.
- Any player who owns Jingle Jess will receive one additional Hero Recruitment Voucher since she will remain a reskin of Enforcer Grizzly.
- All heroes have been marked eligible for Item Reset.
- All heroes in the Collection Book have been marked for a free one-time unslot. This only affects heroes currently in the Collection Book.
- Any Mythic heroes currently owned which grant a Team Perk will retroactively grant their Team Perk.
- Steel Wool Carlos and Steel Wool Anthony do not grant Team Perks, as they all combine for the Team Perk “BOOM B.A.S.E.”.
- Many of the Heroes which used to be reskins are now unique, and as a result need their own, unique names.
- Rarity
- Steel Wool Carlos is now Mythic rarity.
- Soldiers
- Renamed Marine Corpse Ramirez to Ghoul Trooper Ramirez
- Renamed Centurion Wildcat to Colonel Wildcat
- Renamed Raider Headhunter to Shrapnel Headhunter
- Renamed Raider Raptor to Buckshot Raptor
- Renamed Luck Demolisher Wildcat to Four Leaf Wildcat
- Renamed Berserker Headhunter to Onslaught Headhunter
- Renamed Double Agent Vaughn to Undercover Vaughn
- Renamed Urban Assault Sledgehammer to Tactical Assault Sledgehammer
- Renamed Stars and Stripes Headhunter to Star-Spangled Headhunter
- Constructors
- Renamed Hazard the 13th to Kyle the 13th
- Renamed Machinist Thora to Thunder Thora
- Renamed Riot Control Hazard to Riot Response Hazard
- Renamed Demolitionist Bull to Saboteur Bull
- Renamed Airheart to Sentry Gunner Airheart
- Renamed Stars and Stripes Penny to Patriot Penny
- Renamed Kinetic Beats Syd to Steel Wool Syd
- Renamed BASE Hype to Marathon Hype
- Ninjas
- Renamed Deadly Blade Scorpion to Deadly Star Scorpion
- Renamed Thunderstrike Scorch to Whirlwind Scorch
- Renamed Harvester Fiona to Whiteout Fiona
- Renamed Piercing Lotus Luna to Deadly Lotus Luna
- Renamed Explosive Assassin Ken to Infiltrator Ken
- Renamed Dim Mak Igor to Plague Doctor Igor
- Renamed Shuriken Master Llamaurai to Swift Shuriken Llamaurai
- Outlanders
- Renamed Trailblaster Buzz to Shockblaster Buzz
- Renamed Stars and Stripes A.C. to Old Glory A.C.
- Renamed Shamrock Reclaimer to Staredown Southie
- Renamed Flash Eagle Eye to Fireflower Eagle Eye
- Renamed Shockgunner Buzz to Ambush Buzz
- Renamed Ranger BeetleJess to Beetlejess
- Ability and Perk Name changes
- Seismic Impact has been renamed to Seismic Smash
- Sustained Impact has been renamed to Sustained Smash
- Phasers to Kill has been renamed Blaze of Glory
- Rarity
Ability Balance Changes
As part of the Hero Loadout changes, we’ve adjusted balance game-wide. As a result, we’ve changed a few abilities balance to bring them more in line with our new models. Going forward, we have a much better baseline to adjust abilities in the future.
- Constructor
- Bull Rush
- Reduced base damage from 156 to 104
- Now deals environment damage by default (251 base environment damage)
- D.E.C.O.Y.
- Reduced base duration from 7 seconds to 6 seconds
- Decoy now has easier access to perks that reduce its cooldown and increase duration. This change was made to lessen the frequency of 100% decoy uptime in a team environment while still enabling a powerful source of crowd control.
- Reduced base duration from 7 seconds to 6 seconds
- Plasma Pulse
- Increased base damage per hit from 18 to 46
- Plasma Pulse has been underperforming for a long time. This boost to damage should make it a competitive option for Constructors
- Increased base damage per hit from 18 to 46
- R.O.S.I.E.
- Increased base damage from 67 to 69
- Bull Rush
- Outlander
- Phase Shift
- Increased energy cost from 10 to 15
- Phase Shift now has easier access to a significant number of Perks that improve its performance. This was done to put more weight on energy management as opposed to just charges.
- Reduced movement speed bonus from 33% to 30%
- Increased energy cost from 10 to 15
- Seismic Smash (Previously : Seismic Impact)
- Increased base damage from 98 to 114
- Shock Tower
- Reduced stun duration from 0.75s to 0.5s
- T.E.D.D.Y.
- Reduced damage per hit from 16 to 13
- This change is to help promote active play while still enabling T.E.D.D.Y. builds.
- Reduced damage per hit from 16 to 13
- Phase Shift
- Ninja
- Crescent Kick
- Increased base damage from 61 to 121
- Increased impact from 750 to 800
- Reduced stun duration from 3 seconds to 2.5 seconds
- Crescent Kick still retains its identity as a quick stun ability, but now has significantly boosted damage component to make it a competitive combat option
- Dragon Slash
- Increased base damage from 94 to 115
- Kunai Storm
- Increased base damage from 128 to 184
- Kunai Storm came in a little weaker than we liked, so we’re giving it a solid damage boost to compensate for the difficulty of using this ability
- Increased base damage from 128 to 184
- Smoke Bomb
- Increased base damage per tick from 41 to 52
- Throwing Stars
- Increased base damage from 52 to 87
- Increased cooldown from 6 seconds to 10 seconds
- Now pierces enemies by default
- Can no longer trigger headshot damage multiplier
- Throwing stars have been a fairly niche ability, only being viable on a couple of Ninjas largely due to the lack of piercing. To make them more competitive, we replaced the lackluster headshot damage with piercing as part of the base ability and gave it a big damage boost.
- Crescent Kick
- Soldier
- Frag Grenade
- Reduced energy cost from 45 to 30
- This allows you to use all 3 grenade charges in a row
- Increased base damage from 101 to 103
- Reduced impact from 595 to 500
- Reduced energy cost from 45 to 30
- Goin’ Commando
- Reduced base damage from 25 to 23
- Lefty and Righty
- Increased base damage from 57 to 60
- Reduced headshot damage bonus from 75% to 50%
- Shockwave
- Increased base damage from 91 to 102
- Reduced impact from 1650 to 1500
- Warcry
- Reduced energy cost from 50 to 40
- Frag Grenade
Team Perks have been added!
Team Perks are powerful abilities that activate upon meeting certain requirements in your hero loadout. Once you have equipped the right heroes, their power will unlock! Match the exact requirements, or take as many heroes as you can that match the rules in order to gain the most benefit. Team Perks are granted through story events, event rewards, and other ways. They can also come from Mythic Heroes! You can find a list of all the Mythic Heroes and which Team Perks they give below.
- Bladestorm Enforcer
- Endless Shadow
- Increases Shadow Stance duration for each matching hero
- Endless Shadow
- Carbide
- Underdog
- For each match, increased healing received based on how many enemies are near you
- Underdog
- Dire
- Hunter’s Instinct
- Eliminations during night or evening grant a damage and melee life leech bonus per matching hero.
- Hunter’s Instinct
- Field Agent Rio
- Phase Blaster
- Every few seconds, your next shot fires a Phase Pulse
- Phase Blaster
- Lynx Kassandra
- Bio-Energy Source
- Spending energy restores shield per hero per point of energy spent
- Bio-Energy Source
- Master Grenadier Ramirez
- Cool Customer
- Using an Ability while Frosty lowers the cooldown of all active Soldier abilities and removes the Frosty effect.
- Cool Customer
- MEGA B.A.S.E. Kyle
- Supercharged Traps
- Increases damage done by all traps affected by B.A.S.E.
- Supercharged Traps
- Phase Scout Jess
- Shifting Gears
- Grant extra charges on Phase Shift but reduce range
- Shifting Gears
- Quickdraw Calamity
- Hot Swap
- Eliminations increase damage for all weapon types for a time. Stacks 1 time for each weapon type’s eliminations.
- Hot Swap
- Ragnarok
- Slow your Roll
- On taking melee damage, freeze husks and slow mist monsters
- Slow your Roll
- Raven
- Preemptive Strike
- For Each match, deal bonus damage to enemies with full life.
- Preemptive Strike
- Steel Wool Syd
- BOOM B.A.S.E.
- Buffs damage and critical rating in a radius around B.A.S.E.
- BOOM B.A.S.E.
- Subzero Zenith
- Shake it Off
- Reduces duration of elemental status effects applied to you
- Shake it Off
- Swordmaster Ken
- One-Two Punch
- After ability cast, next melee heavy attack costs 20% less per match
- One-Two Punch
- The Cloaked Star
- Round Trip
- Throwing Stars return to you after hitting a solid wall or once they expire
- Round Trip
- Wukong
- Soaring Mantis
- Gain 2 extra Mantis Leaps
- Soaring Mantis
New Perk / Hero Combinations!
All of the perks have been rebalanced, tweaked, and adjusted. We’ve also distributed them among all the existing heroes. Non gameplay-acquirable heroes will always be reskins of existing heroes. All Heroes now have a Standard Perk, which is granted to players regardless of where they are slotted in the hero loadout
- Heroes slotted as your Commander will receive the “Commander Upgrade” modification to their Standard Perk listed below
- Note – All Standard Perks without specific text indicating their Commander Upgrade provide upgrades to the numerical effectiveness of their Standard Perk when they are slotted as your commander..
- In order to accommodate changes to the class perks, we’ve adjusted all the ability kits of heroes. Rather than listing the changes, we’re listing what every hero now has as their kit.
Soldiers
- NEW – Class Perks
- NEW Stay Frosty
- After 3 eliminations with a ranged weapon, gain 35% weapon stability and increase ranged weapon damage by 10% for 7 seconds.
- NEW Suppressive Fire
- Each consecutive ranged weapon hit against the same target deals 3% increased damage. Stacks 5 times.
- REMOVED Debilitating Shots
- As the game evolves we re-evaluate how we design aspects of it. In this case, we believe Vulnerability works best when it’s limited to short windows which create opportunities for group burst damage. Freeze Traps are a great example of this. Sustained focus fire is still a strength of Soldiers, but by removing Debilitating Shots we’ll be able to better utilize Vulnerability to provide burst damage windows.
- NEW Stay Frosty
- Support Specialist Hawk
- Combatants Might
- Reduces the Energy cost of Warcry
- Abilities : Warcry, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando
- Combatants Might
- Ghoul Trooper Ramirez
- Practiced in Combat
- Increases the duration of Warcry
- Abilities : Warcry, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando
- Practiced in Combat
- Brainiac Jonesy
- Practiced in Combat
- Increases the duration of Warcry
- Abilities : Warcry, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando
- Practiced in Combat
- Special Forces Banshee
- Fight Or Flight
- Bonus damage and movement speed during the effect of Warcry
- Abilities : Warcry, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando
- Fight Or Flight
- Special Forces Ramirez
- Fight Or Flight
- Bonus damage and movement speed during the effect of Warcry
- Abilities : Warcry, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando
- Fight Or Flight
- Special Forces Jonesy
- Fight Or Flight
- Bonus damage and movement speed during the effect of Warcry
- Abilities : Warcry, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando
- Fight Or Flight
- Colonel Wildcat
- Leadership
- Reduces cooldown of Warcry
- Abilities : Warcry, Shockwave, Frag Grenade
- Leadership
- Centurion Hawk
- Mighty Roar
- Increases application range of Warcry
- Abilities : Warcry, Shockwave, Frag Grenade
- Mighty Roar
- Sergeant Jonesy
- Ain’t Done Yet
- Increases duration of Goin’ Commando
- Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Warcry, Shockwave
- Ain’t Done Yet
- Birthday Brigade Ramirez
- Ain’t Done Yet
- Increases duration of Goin’ Commando
- Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Warcry, Shockwave
- Ain’t Done Yet
- Shrapnel Headhunter
- Shell Shock
- Increases damage of Shotguns
- Abilities : Shockwave, Frag Grenade, Warcry
- Shell Shock
- Redline Ramirez
- Quick Scope
- Increases Damage / Fire rate of Sniper Rifles
- Abilities : Shockwave, Frag Grenade, Warcry
- Quick Scope
- Buckshot Raptor
- Critical Blast
- Increases critical hit damage of Shotguns
- Abilities : Shockwave, Frag Grenade, Warcry
- Critical Blast
- Rabbit Raider Jonesy
- Sure Shot
- Increases critical hit damage of Sniper Rifles
- Abilities : Shockwave, Frag Grenade, Warcry
- Sure Shot
- Demolisher Jonesy
- Cluster Bomb
- Frag Grenade spawns a cluster of smaller grenades which explode
- Commander Upgrade : Increases the damage of the smaller grenades
- Abilities : Frag Grenade, Warcry, Shockwave
- Cluster Bomb
- Four Leaf Wildcat
- Grenade Generation
- Eliminating enemies has a chance to generate Frag Grenade Charges
- Abilities : Frag Grenade, Warcry, Shockwave
- Grenade Generation
- Highland Warrior Wildcat
- Pull The Pin
- Reduces the Energy cost of Frag Grenade
- Abilities : Frag Grenade, Warcry, Shockwave
- Pull The Pin
- Battlehound Jonesy
- Rucksack
- Increases the charges of Frag Grenade
- Abilities : Frag Grenade, Warcry, Shockwave
- Rucksack
- Onslaught Headhunter
- Explosive Optimization
- Reduces the Energy cost of Shockwave
- Abilities : Shockwave, Warcry, Frag Grenade
- Explosive Optimization
- Berserker Renegade
- Short Fuse
- When your shield breaks, reset the cooldown of Shockwave
- Commander Upgrade : Also reduce the cost to 0, reduces the re-activation window
- Abilities : Shockwave, Warcry, Frag Grenade
- Short Fuse
- Wukong
- Explosive Rounds
- Eliminating enemies can cause aoe explosions.
- Abilities : Frag Grenade, Shockwave, Warcry
- Explosive Rounds
- Chromium Ramirez
- In A Pinch
- Reloading when weapons are empty increases shield regeneration rate
- Commander Upgrade : Additionally increases reload speed, and increases shield regeneration effect
- Abilities : Warcry, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando
- In A Pinch
- Bulletstorm Jonesy
- Start Up
- Firing a ranged weapon increases your damage and Fire Rate
- Abilities : Warcry, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando
- Start Up
- Die Cast Jonesy
- Boomstick!
- Increases the damage of Goin’ Commando
- Commander Upgrade : Increases the amount of bonus damage and converts the damage type to Energy
- Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Warcry, Frag Grenade
- Boomstick!
- Double Agent Evelynn
- Where’s Lefty
- Eliminating enemies with pistols reduces the active cooldown of Lefty and Righty
- Abilities : Lefty and Righty, Frag Grenade, Shockwave
- Where’s Lefty
- Undercover Vaughn
- Grenade Damage
- Increases damage of Frag Grenade
- Abilities : Lefty and Righty, Frag Grenade, Shockwave
- Grenade Damage
- First Shot Rio
- First Assault
- After reloading an Assault weapon, the next shot automatically crits
- Abilities : Frag Grenade, Lefty and Righty, Shockwave
- First Assault
- Quick-Draw Calamity
- Six Shooter
- First 6 pistol shots deal increased damage and impact.
- Abilities : Lefty and Righty, Warcry, Goin’ Commando
- Six Shooter
- Steel Wool Carlos
- Bass Solo
- Eliminations extend the duration of Warcry
- Commander Upgrade : Increases the effect of Bass Solo
- Abilities : Warcry, Shockwave, Goin’ Commando
- Bass Solo
- Liteshow Spitfire
- Waste Not Want Not
- Increases magazine size of ranged weapons
- Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Lefty and Righty, Warcry
- Waste Not Want Not
- Archetype Havoc
- Escape Artist
- Using Shockwave temporarily increases movement speed
- Commander Upgrade : Additionally adds more armor temporarily
- Abilities : Shockwave, Lefty and Righty, Frag Grenade
- Escape Artist
- Commando Spitfire
- Goin Again
- Reduces the cooldown of Goin’ Commando
- Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Frag Grenade, Shockwave
- Goin Again
- Sub-Commando Jonesy
- Goin Again
- Reduces the cooldown of Goin’ Commando
- Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Frag Grenade, Shockwave
- Goin Again
- Rescue Trooper Ramirez
- Assault Damage
- Increases assault rifle damage
- Abilities : Frag Grenade, Shockwave, Goin’ Commando
- Assault Damage
- Rescue Trooper Havoc
- Assault Damage
- Increases assault rifle damage
- Abilities : Frag Grenade, Shockwave, Goin’ Commando
- Assault Damage
- Master Grenadier Ramirez
- Bigger Is Better
- Increases the radius of Frag Grenade
- Abilities : Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando, Shockwave
- Bigger Is Better
- Urban Assault Headhunter
- Make It Rain
- After landing a head shot, increase headshot damage and firerate temporarily.
- Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Shockwave, Frag Grenade
- Make It Rain
- Skull Trooper Jonesy
- Locked And Reloaded
- After reloading gain damage temporarily.
- Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Shockwave, Frag Grenade
- Locked And Reloaded
- Tactical Assault Sledgehammer
- Assault Crit Damage
- Increases assault rifle critical hit damage
- Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Shockwave, Frag Grenade
- Assault Crit Damage
- Skull Ranger Ramirez
- Locked And Reloaded
- After reloading gain damage temporarily.
- Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Shockwave, Frag Grenade
- Locked And Reloaded
- Survivalist Jonesy
- Survivalist
- Eliminating enemies restores health over time
- Abilities : Shockwave, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando
- Survivalist
- Star-Spangled Headhunter
- Spoils of War
- Chance get ammo back after eliminations during Warcry
- Abilities : Warcry, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando
- Spoils of War
- Stars and Stripes Jonesy
- Assault Ammo Recovery
- Hitting enemy with an Assault Rifle has a chance to give back ammo
- Abilities : Shockwave, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando
- Assault Ammo Recovery
- Love Ranger Jonesy
- Power Impact
- Increases the radius of Shockwave
- Abilities : Shockwave, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando
- Power Impact
- Raven
- Twinblast
- Increases the damage of Lefty and Righty
- Commander Upgrade : Additionally cause Lefty and Righty hits to cause explosions.
- Abilities : Lefty and Righty, Warcry, Frag Grenade
- Twinblast
- Carbide
- Zip And Zap
- Lefty and Righty applies an energy affliction
- Commander Upgrade : Additionally cause Lefty and Righty hits to bounce off walls and pierce enemies.
- Abilities : Lefty and Righty, Shockwave, Frag Grenade
- Zip And Zap
- Shocktrooper Renegade
- Doppler Effect
- Reduces the cooldown of Shockwave
- Abilities : Shockwave, Frag Grenade, Goin’ Commando
- Doppler Effect
- Commando Ramirez
- Goin Again
- Reduces the cooldown of Goin’ Commando
- Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Frag Grenade, Shockwave
- Goin Again
- Commando Renegade
- Goin Again
- Reduces the cooldown of Goin’ Commando
- Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Frag Grenade, Shockwave
- Goin Again
- Jolly Headhunter
- Present… Arms!
- Eliminating enemies has a chance to drop a present. Presents buff either Movespeed, Damage, or Energy Regen.
- Abilities : Lefty and Righty, Frag Grenade, Warcry
- Present… Arms!
- Sgt. Winter
- Snowin’ Commando
- Every few shots, Goin’ Commando fires an exploding snowball that deals water damage
- Abilities : Goin’ Commando, Lefty and Righty, Frag Grenade
- Snowin’ Commando
- Crackshot
- Mad Tidings
- Firing a ranged weapon grants stacks of Holiday Spirit. Each stack increases damage but decreases weapon accuracy. Buff is lost on weapon swap or reload
- Abilties : Lefty and Righty, Shockwave, Frag Grenade
- Mad Tidings
- Fallen Love Ranger Jonesy
- Fuel for the Fallen
- On an elimination, gain energy regen for a short duration.
- Abilities : Frag Grenade, Shockwave, Lefty and Righty
- Fuel for the Fallen
Constructors
- Class Perks:
- B.A.S.E. is now placed like a trap, to allow constructors to use more abilities
- Available from the Trap Wheel
- Connects to structures up to 4 tiles away
- Increases the Armor of connected structures by 50
- No longer reflects damage by default
- B.A.S.E. is now placed like a trap, to allow constructors to use more abilities
- Kinetic Overload
- When you stagger an enemy with a melee attack, deal 25 damage in a half-tile radius
- Melee critical hits grant 10% increased melee impact damage for 5 seconds. Stacks 5 times.
- Removed Creative Engineering
- While this has historically been an identifying feature of the Constructor class, the current availability of building resources has made this perk much less necessary. We’ve decided to remove it to make room for other Constructor bonuses which are more meaningful in most scenarios, such as extending B.A.S.E. range, increasing B.A.S.E. damage resistance, and opening up a third ability slot.
- Controller Harper
- Grease the Wheels
- Reduces the cooldown of D.E.C.O.Y.
- Abilities : D.E.C.O.Y, Plasma Pulse, Bull Rush
- Grease the Wheels
- Kyle the 13th
- I’m Just Not User-Friendly
- D.E.C.O.Y. damages melee attackers
- Abilities : D.E.C.O.Y, Plasma Pulse, Bull Rush
- I’m Just Not User-Friendly
- Power B.A.S.E. Knox
- Power Modulation
- Structures attached to B.A.S.E. regenerate health
- Abilities : R.O.S.I.E., D.E.C.O.Y, Plasma Pulse
- Power Modulation
- Power B.A.S.E. Penny
- Power Modulation
- Structures attached to B.A.S.E. regenerate health
- Abilities : R.O.S.I.E., D.E.C.O.Y, Plasma Pulse
- Power Modulation
- Power B.A.S.E. Kyle
- Power Modulation
- Structures attached to B.A.S.E. regenerate health
- Abilities : R.O.S.I.E., D.E.C.O.Y, Plasma Pulse
- Power Modulation
- Sentinel Hype
- Going And Going
- Increases duration of D.E.C.O.Y.
- Abilities : D.E.C.O.Y, R.O.S.I.E., Plasma Pulse
- Going And Going
- Guardian Bull
- Hardware Crit Chance
- Increases Critical Rating with Hardware Weapons
- Abilities : Bull Rush, Plasma Pulse, D.E.C.O.Y.
- Hardware Crit Chance
- Machinist Harper
- Tough Traps
- Increases trap durability
- Abilities : Plasma Pulse, R.O.S.I.E., D.E.C.O.Y.
- Tough Traps
- Thunder Thora
- Electrified Floors
- Enemies within the area affected by B.A.S.E. take energy damage periodically
- Abilities : Plasma Pulse, Bull Rush, D.E.C.O.Y.
- Electrified Floors
- Warden Kyle
- B.A.S.E. M.D.
- Grants health regen while inside B.A.S.E.
- Abilities : Bull Rush, R.O.S.I.E., Plasma Pulse
- B.A.S.E. M.D.
- Riot Response Hazard
- One Hot Minute
- Reduces the cooldown of Plasma Pulse
- Abilities : Plasma Pulse, Bull Rush, D.E.C.O.Y.
- One Hot Minute
- Riot Control Izza
- Plasma Pulse Blast
- When placed, Plasma Pulse immediately fires a wave of plasma that deals energy damage.
- Abilities : Plasma Pulse, Bull Rush, D.E.C.O.Y.
- Plasma Pulse Blast
- Heavy BASE Kyle
- Feel The B.A.S.E.
- B.A.S.E. Explodes out after a certain amount of enemies die near it
- Abilities : D.E.C.O.Y., R.O.S.I.E., Bull Rush
- Feel The B.A.S.E.
- Demolitionist Penny
- Faster Explosions
- Increases explosive weapon damage
- Abilities : D.E.C.O.Y, Plasma Pulse, Bull Rush
- Faster Explosions
- Saboteur Bull
- Get Ready For a Surprise!
- D.E.C.O.Y. explodes when it is destroyed or expires.
- Abilities : D.E.C.O.Y, Plasma Pulse, Bull Rush
- Get Ready For a Surprise!
- 8-Bit Demo
- Enduring Machine
- Using an ability causes the next few shots to cost less weapon durability
- Abilities : D.E.C.O.Y, Plasma Pulse, Bull Rush
- Enduring Machine
- Vintage-Tech Penny
- Malfunction
- Increases the radius of Plasma Pulse’s orb explosions.
- Commander Upgrade : Triggers orbs to deploy at once, and increases damage
- Abilities : Plasma Pulse, R.O.S.I.E., D.E.C.O.Y.
- Malfunction
- Sentry Gunner Airheart
- War of the R.O.S.I.E.
- R.O.S.I.E. deals more damage
- Commander Upgrade : Additionally converts damage type to Energy
- Abilities : R.O.S.I.E., Plasma Pulse, D.E.C.O.Y.
- War of the R.O.S.I.E.
- Krampus
- Racking up the Coal
- Each elimination with R.O.S.I.E. increases damage with R.O.S.I.E.
- Abilities : R.O.S.I.E., Plasma Pulse, D.E.C.O.Y.
- Racking up the Coal
- Dark Vanguard Airheart
- Software
- Increases Hardware heavy attack energy efficiency
- Abilities : Plasma Pulse, R.O.S.I.E., D.E.C.O.Y.
- Software
- Conqueror Magnus
- Your Move, Creep
- D.E.C.O.Y. periodically damages enemies within the attraction radius.
- Abilities : D.E.C.O.Y., R.O.S.I.E., Bull Rush
- Your Move, Creep
- The Ice King
- Frozen Castle
- B.A.S.E. snares enemies that are on B.A.S.E. enforced structures.
- Commander Upgrade : Attacking B.A.S.E. enforced structures causes enemies to become Frozen
- Abilities : R.O.S.I.E., D.E.C.O.Y., Bull Rush
- Frozen Castle
- MEGABASE Kyle
- Mega BASE
- Increases B.A.S.E. connectivity
- Abilities : Plasma Pulse, R.O.S.I.E., Bull Rush
- Mega BASE
- Hotfixer Hazard
- Hotfix
- Increases building repair rate
- Abilities : Plasma Pulse, R.O.S.I.E, Bull Rush
- Hotfix
- Catstructor Penny
- Rushed Rush
- Reduces the cooldown of Bull Rush
- Abilities : Bull Rush, R.O.S.I.E., Plasma Pulse
- Rushed Rush
- Electro-Pulse Penny
- Fully Contained
- B.A.S.E. now reflects damage
- Abilities : R.O.S.I.E., Plasma Pulse, Bull Rush
- Fully Contained
- Patriot Penny
- Emergency Override
- Having your shield break instantly resets the cooldown of Bull Rush
- Commander Upgrade : Also reduce the cost to 0, reduces the reactivation window
- Abilities : Bull Rush, Plasma Pulse, R.O.S.I.E.
- Emergency Override
- Tank Penny
- Actuated Attacks
- Increases Hardware weapon damage
- Abilities : R.O.S.I.E., Bull Rush, Plasma Pulse
- Actuated Attacks
- Steel Wool Syd
- Maximum Overload
- Increases damage of Kinetic Overload
- Abilities : R.O.S.I.E., D.E.C.O.Y., Bull Rush
- Maximum Overload
- Plasma Specialist Izza
- Power Pulse
- Increases damage of Plasma Pulse
- Abilities : Plasma Pulse, D.E.C.O.Y., Bull Rush
- Power Pulse
- Miss Bunny Penny
- Plasma Overdrive
- Reduces Plasma Pulse energy cost
- Abilities : Plasma Pulse, D.E.C.O.Y., Bull Rush
- Plasma Overdrive
- B.A.S.E. Kyle
- Lofty Architecture
- Increases health of buildings within area of B.A.S.E.
- Abilities : Bull Rush, R.O.S.I.E., Plasma Pulse
- Lofty Architecture
- Marathon Hype
- Long Rush
- Increases Bull Rush distance
- Abilities : Bull Rush, R.O.S.I.E., Plasma Pulse
- Long Rush
- Guardian Penny
- Hardware Crit Chance
- Increases Critical Rating with Hardware Weapons
- Abilities : Bull Rush, Plasma Pulse, D.E.C.O.Y.
- Hardware Crit Chance
- Guardian Knox
- Hardware Crit Chance
- Increases Critical Rating with Hardware Weapons
- Abilities : Bull Rush, plasma Pulse, D.E.C.O.Y.
- Hardware Crit Chance
Ninjas
- Class Perks:
- Mantis Leap
- Jump a second time while in the air with no energy cost.
- Grants immunity to fall damage
- Shadow Stance
- Eliminating an enemy with a melee weapon grants 60 armor and 15% movement speed for 4 seconds.
- No longer triggers off of Throwing Stars or Dragon Slash by default
- Mantis Leap
- Brawler Luna
- Quick Kick
- Reduce the cooldown of Crescent Kick
- Abilities : Crescent Kick, Dragon Slash, Smoke Bomb
- Quick Kick
- Stonefoot Crash
- Hot Foot
- Increases Crescent Kick damage
- Commander Upgrade : Further increases damage and additionally converts damage type to Energy
- Abilities : Crescent Kick, Smoke Bomb, Throwing Stars
- Hot Foot
- Skirmisher Edge
- Trained Throw
- Reduces the energy cost of Throwing Stars
- Abilities : Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash, Crescent Kick
- Trained Throw
- Snuggle Specialist Sarah
- Tail of the Dragon
- Dragon Slash leaves a persistent trail of energy, dealing damage to enemies in the area over time
- Commander Upgrade : Additionally snares affected targets and increases the effect.
- Abilities : Dragon Slash, Throwing Stars, Crescent Kick
- Tail of the Dragon
- Deadly Star Scorpion
- Corrosive Stars
- Throwing Stars afflict their targets, dealing Energy damage over time.
- Abilities : Throwing Stars, Crescent Kick, Dragon Slash
- Corrosive Stars
- Deadly Blade Crash
- Corrosive Strikes
- Critical hits from Melee weapons deal damage over time
- Commander Upgrade : Increases damage dealt, and additionally snares targets afflicted.
- Abilities : Throwing Stars, Crescent Kick, Dragon Slash
- Corrosive Strikes
- Energy Thief Mari
- Rebound
- Crescent Kick will return energy for every enemy hit by it.
- Abilities : Crescent Kick, Dragon Slash, Smoke Bomb
- Rebound
- Alchemist Sarah
- Medicinal Fumes
- Smoke Bomb now heals allies who enter the affected area
- Abilities : Smoke Bomb, Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash
- Medicinal Fumes
- Whirlwind Scorch
- Footloose
- Increases impact of Crescent Kick
- Commander Upgrade : Adds a stun to Crescent Kick
- Abilities : Crescent Kick, Smoke Bomb, Dragon Slash
- Footloose
- Thunderstrike Mari
- Dragon Daze
- When your shield breaks, an AoE blast stuns nearby enemies
- Commander Upgrade : Adds damage to the blast
- Abilities : Crescent Kick, Smoke Bomb, Dragon Slash
- Dragon Daze
- Harvester Sarah
- Scythe To Meet You
- Scythe attacks do bonus damage vs snared enemies
- Commander Upgrade: Scythe attacks apply a snare
- Abilities : Smoke Bomb, Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash
- Scythe To Meet You
- Whiteout Fiona
- Anatomy Lessons
- Increases axe, scythe, and sword critical rating
- Abilities : Smoke Bomb, Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash
- Anatomy Lessons
- Deadly Lotus Luna
- Poking Holes
- Increases spear damage versus afflicted targets
- Commander Upgrade :Spear hits cause targets to become afflicted with damage over time
- Abilities : Throwing Stars, Smoke Bomb, Crescent Kick
- Poking Holes
- Piercing Lotus Edge
- Pointy Fury
- Increases Spear heavy attack energy efficiency
- Abilities : Throwing Stars, Smoke Bomb, Crescent Kick
- Pointy Fury
- Infiltrator Ken
- Endless Smoke
- Increases the radius of Smoke Bomb
- Abilities : Smoke Bomb, Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash
- Endless Smoke
- Plague Doctor Igor
- Deep Pockets
- Reduces the cost of Smoke Bomb
- Abilities : Smoke Bomb, Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash
- Deep Pockets
- Dire
- Night Stalker
- At night, increase movement speed
- Commander Upgrade : Increase Movement speed bonus during Night, and additionally reduce cost of Ninja abilities
- Abilities : Dragon Slash, Kunai Storm, Crescent Kick
- Night Stalker
- Cloaked Shadow
- Corrupted Aura (Additional VFX to come!)
- While in Shadow Stance, gain an aura that deals damage to enemies around the player.
- Abilities : Dragon Slash, Throwing Stars, Smoke Bomb
- Corrupted Aura (Additional VFX to come!)
- Forged Fate
- Easy Sword
- Increases Sword heavy attack energy efficiency
- Abilities : Crescent Kick, Throwing Stars, Kunai Storm
- Easy Sword
- Overtaker Hiro
- Kunai Collection
- Eliminating enemies with Kunai Storm reduces its cooldown
- Abilities : Kunai Storm, Dragon Slash, Smoke Bomb
- Kunai Collection
- Lynx Kassandra
- Hang Time
- After using Kunai Storm gain slow fall temporarily, dealing more damage mid-air
- Commander Upgrade : Increases damage dealt while hovering
- Abilities : Kunai Storm, Throwing Stars, Smoke Bomb
- Hang Time
- Anti-Cuddle Sarah
- Rapid Charge
- On melee weapon elimination, restore some energy
- Abilities : Kunai Storm, Smoke Bomb, Throwing Stars
- Rapid Charge
- The Cloaked Star
- Fan of Stars
- All throwing stars are thrown instantly in a spreading arc, and adds additional throwing stars
- Abilities : Throwing Stars, Crescent Kick, Smoke Bomb
- Fan of Stars
- Bladestorm Enforcer
- Kunaihilation
- Kunai explode on hitting, dealing energy damage in a radius
- Kunai Storm, Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash
- Kunaihilation
- Dragon Scorch
- Wings of the Dragon
- Increases the length of Dragon Slash
- Commander Upgrade : Increases the width of Dragon Slash and increases the damage
- Abilities : Dragon Slash, Throwing Stars, Smoke Bomb
- Wings of the Dragon
- Sarah Hotep
- Return of the Dragon
- Reduces the cost of Dragon Slash
- Abilities : Dragon Slash, Throwing Stars, Smoke Bomb
- Return of the Dragon
- Fleetfoot Ken
- Fleet
- Increases movement speed
- Abilities : Dragon Slash, Throwing Stars, Smoke Bomb
- Fleet
- Dim Mak Mari
- Utility Belt
- Reduces the cooldown of Smoke Bomb
- Abilities : Smoke Bomb, Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash
- Utility Belt
- Bluestreak Ken
- Assassination
- Dealing melee damage increases damage dealt by melee weapons
- Abilities : Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash, Smoke Bomb
- Assassination
- Assassin Sarah
- Assassination
- Dealing melee damage increases damage dealt by melee weapons
- Abilities : Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash, Smoke Bomb
- Assassination
- Lotus Assassin Sarah
- Assassination
- Dealing melee damage increases damage dealt by melee weapons
- Abilities : Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash, Smoke Bomb
- Assassination
- Lotus Assassin Ken
- Assassination
- Dealing melee damage increases damage dealt by melee weapons
- Abilities : Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash, Smoke Bomb
- Assassination
- Shuriken Master Sarah
- Cascade
- Throws additional Throwing Stars.
- Abilities : Throwing Stars, Smoke Bomb, Dragon Slash
- Cascade
- Swift Shuriken Llamurai
- Rapid Fire
- Reduces the cooldown of Throwing Stars
- Abilities : Throwing Stars, Smoke Bomb, Dragon Slash
- Rapid Fire
- Swordmaster Ken
- Legendary Blade
- Do an additional sword damage while Shadow Stance is active.
- Abilities : Smoke Bomb, Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash
- Legendary Blade
- Jade Assassin Sarah
- Assassination
- Dealing melee damage increases damage dealt by melee weapons
- Abilities : Throwing Stars, Dragon Slash, Smoke Bomb
- Assassination
Outlanders
- Class Perks:
- Anti-Material Charge is now the default pickaxe heavy attack for all Outlanders
- Punch forward, destroying structures and harvesting their materials.
- Deals 50 damage and 240 Impact to enemies.
- Cost: 45 Energy
- Cooldown: 0
- In the Zone
- After 5 strikes with a pickaxe, gain 7.5% movement speed and 25% increased pickaxe damage. Removed on weapon swap.
- Grants the ability to see chests through walls within a radius.
- Loot Llama
- Loot Llama fragments now create the Loot Llama in place, rather than grant the Loot Llama ability.
- The Loot Llama lasts for 10 minutes and displays a timer overhead.
- Our goal for Loot Llamas is that they are an exciting reward. By locking out one of your abilities we created a conflict every time players found one.
- Our intention is that players who pass up a Loot Llama do it because they don’t need the loot, not because the Loot Llama limits their kit.
- Anti-Material Charge is now the default pickaxe heavy attack for all Outlanders
- Enforcer Grizzly
- Bear With Me
- Increases the duration of T.E.D.D.Y.
- Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Seismic Smash, Phase Shift
- Bear With Me
- Recon Scout Eagle Eye
- Phase Forward
- Increases movement speed bonus of Phase Shift
- Commander Upgrade : Further increases the bonus, and increases teleport distance
- Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, Seismic Smash
- Phase Forward
- Recon Scout Jess
- Phase Forward
- Increases movement speed bonus of Phase Shift
- Commander Upgrade : Further increases the bonus, and increases teleport distance
- Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, Seismic Smash
- Phase Forward
- Recon Scout A.C.
- Phase Forward
- Increases movement speed bonus of Phase Shift
- Commander Upgrade : Further increases the bonus, and increases teleport distance
- Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, Seismic Smash
- Phase Forward
- Vanguard Southie
- Fault Line
- Lowers the Cooldown of Seismic Smash
- Abilities : Seismic Smash, Shock Tower, Phase Shift
- Fault Line
- Shockblaster Buzz
- Electroshock
- Shock Tower deals additional Impact damage
- Abilities : Shock Tower, T.E.D.D.Y., Phase Shift
- Electroshock
- Trailblaster A.C.
- Capacitor
- Increases the duration of Shock Tower
- Abilities : Shock Tower, T.E.D.D.Y., Phase Shift
- Capacitor
- Old Glory A.C.
- Impossibility Matrix
- Increases the cooldown reduction of T.E.D.D.Y. and the Shock Tower when using a Charge Fragment.
- Abilities : Shock Tower, T.E.D.D.Y., Phase Shift
- Impossibility Matrix
- Gunblazer Southie
- Blaze of Glory
- Phase Shift increases Pistol Damage temporarily.
- Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, T.E.D.D.Y.
- Blaze of Glory
- Fragment Flurry Jess
- Fragment Generation
- Eliminations can grant a Charge Fragment.
- Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Shock Tower, Phase Shift
- Fragment Generation
- Staredown Southie
- Bear Stare
- T.E.D.D.Y. now fires eye beams that deal energy damage.
- Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Shock Tower, Phase Shift
- Bear Stare
- Fireflower Eagle Eye
- Parting Gift
- Phase Shift drops fireworks, dealing damage over time to enemies in an AoE.
- Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, Seismic Smash
- Parting Gift
- Flash A.C.
- Phased Out
- Reduces the refill time of Phase Shift charges
- Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, Seismic Smash
- Phased Out
- T.E.D.D. Shot Jess
- Eye on the Prize
- Headshot eliminations can grant a Charge Fragment.
- Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Phase Shift, Seismic Smash
- Eye on the Prize
- Ambush Buzz
- In and Outlander
- Eliminating enemies shortly after using Phase Shift will refund the Phase Shift charge.
- Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, Seismic Smash
- In and Outlander
- Shockgunner Grizzly
- Run and Stun
- Passing through enemies with Phase Shift applies a stun.
- Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, Seismic Smash
- Run and Stun
- Wild Fragment Deadeye
- Static Cling
- Enemies hit by Shock Tower take additional periodic damage
- Abilities : Shock Tower, T.E.D.D.Y., Phase Shift
- Static Cling
- Sanguine Dusk
- Phase Siphon
- Phase shifting through enemies heals self
- Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, Seismic Smash
- Phase Siphon
- Valkyrie Rio
- Kinetic Punch
- Increases the Impact and knock back of Anti-Material Charge.
- Abilities : Phase Shift, Seismic Smash, T.E.D.D.Y.
- Kinetic Punch
- Ventura Ramirez
- Overbearing
- Increases the range of T.E.D.D.Y. attack and increases damage based on distance to enemies
- Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Phase Shift, Seismic Smash
- Overbearing
- Subzero Zenith
- Icy Shot
- Sniper critical hits apply water affliction.
- Commander Upgrade : Sniper critical hits additionally Freeze enemies
- Abilities : Phase Shift, T.E.D.D.Y., Shock Tower
- Icy Shot
- Ragnarok
- Return to Sender
- Seismic Smash returns to its original impact point.
- Commander Upgrade : Increases the damage of the second wave
- Abilities : Seismic Smash, Shock Tower, Phase Shift
- Return to Sender
- Field Agent Rio
- Phase Cannon
- Phase Shifting causes the equipped ranged weapon to shoot a projectile which pierces enemies and deals energy damage.
- Abilities : Phase Shift, T.E.D.D.Y., Seismic Smash
- Phase Cannon
- Striker A.C.
- Sustained Smash
- Lowers the energy cost of Seismic Smash
- Abilities : Seismic Smash, T.E.D.D.Y., Phase Shift
- Sustained Smash
- Shock Specialist A.C.
- Up The Voltage
- Increases the damage of Shock Tower
- Abilities : Shock Tower, Phase Shift, Seismic Smash
- Up The Voltage
- Trailblazer A.C.
- Bearserker
- Increases the damage dealt and fire rate of T.E.D.D.Y.
- Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Shock Tower, Phase Shift
- Bearserker
- Trailblazer Quinn
- Bearserker
- Increases the damage dealt and fire rate of T.E.D.D.Y.
- Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Shock Tower, Phase Shift
- Bearserker
- Trailblazer Jess
- Bearserker
- Increases the damage dealt and fire rate of T.E.D.D.Y.
- Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Shock Tower, Phase Shift
- Bearserker
- Phase Scout Jess
- Phased and Confused
- Phase Shift has additional charges.
- Abilities : Phase Shift, Shock Tower, T.E.D.D.Y.
- Phased and Confused
- Pathfinder Jess
- Work, Work
- Increases harvesting tool damage
- Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Seismic Smash, Phase Shift
- Work, Work
- Archaeolo-Jess
- Strike Cost
- Reduces the cost of Anti-Material Charge
- Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Seismic Smash, Phase Shift
- Strike Cost
- Bloodfinder A.C.
- Iron Knuckles
- Increases the damage of Anti-Material Charge against enemies.
- Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Seismic Smash, Phase Shift
- Iron Knuckles
- Ranger Deadeye
- Hipshot
- Increases pistol damage
- Abilities : Phase Shift, T.E.D.D.Y., Seismic Smash
- Hipshot
- Beetlejess
- Make It Count
- Increases pistol critical hit damage
- Abilities : Phase Shift, T.E.D.D.Y., Seismic Smash
- Make It Count
- Steel Wool Anthony
- Four on the Floor
- Seismic Smash leaves a pulsing area at maximum range which deals damage and pulls enemies together
- Abilities : Seismic Smash, Shock Tower, Phase Shift
- Four on the Floor
- Jingle Jess
- Bear With Me
- Increases the duration of T.E.D.D.Y.
- Abilities : T.E.D.D.Y., Seismic Smash, Phase Shift
- Bear With Me
- The Ice Queen
- Cold to the Touch
- All damage is increased against enemies who are frozen,
- Commander Upgrade : Seismic Smash can Freeze enemies
- Abilities : Seismic Smash, Shock Tower, Phase Shift
- Cold to the Touch
- Snuggle Specialist Sarah is available in the Event Store
- Available on February 28.
- Fallen Love Ranger Jonesy is obtainable through love storm quest
- Legendary rarity
- Perk – Fuel for the Fallen
- Eliminations grant Energy Regen for a short duration
- Anti-Cuddle Sarah is obtainable through love storm quest
- Legendary rarity
- Perk – Rapid Charge
- Melee eliminations grant Energy
- We’ve extended the duration of the following Event Store Heroes until v8.20:
- Subzero Zenith
- Wukong
- Lynx Kassandra
Bug Fixes
- It is no longer possible to place D.E.C.O.Y. on top of R.O.S.I.E.
- TEDDY and the Bot Turret are no longer confused when targeting enemies, if there is a Driftboard close to them.
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Heartbreaker Crossbow returns to the Weekly Store
- Fires an arrow that drops over time and pierces through enemies.
- Available until March 6 at 7 PM Eastern Time
- Freeze trap now applies 25% vulnerability, regardless of element
- Added Epic and Legendary Vindertech Weapons to the Llama Pinatas.
- Including X-Ray Llamas for V-Bucks, and the Legendary Troll Stash Llama above.
- Removed Daily Coins
- Daily Quests now award 240 Gold instead of 100 Daily Coins.
- V-bucks rewards from Daily Quest remain unchanged.
- Daily Coin offers from the Weekly Store now cost Gold .
- Old cost: 700 Daily Coins
- New cost: 1680 Gold
- All existing Daily Coins have been converted to Gold at a rate of 100 Daily Coins to 240 Gold.
Bug Fixes
- Yeoman Sniper Rifle schematics no longer take up inventory space.
- Fixed and issue that prevented Items pulled from the Collection Book and in player’s inventories from properly granting PERK Upgrades when recycled
- Fixed the Shadowshard Typewriter having the incorrect mesh
- Fixed an inconsistent firing rate issue with automatic burst weapons.
- Speed Boost Trap no longer takes durability damage if the player stands on the trap without a Hoverboard or Driftboard.
GAMEPLAY
- Plankerton Visual Update
- Including the Lakeside Biome
- Hiding “Squad” tab from in-game inventory screen.
- We are making improvements to this and will re-feature it in the future.
- Hover Turret: Reduced damage per hit from 15 to 12
- Proximity Mine:
- Reduced recharge time from 200 seconds to 60 seconds
- Increased starting charges from 2 to 4
- Increased bonus charges from Skill Tree Upgrades from 1 to 3 each (now maxes out at 10 charges)
- Reduced damage from 230 to 183
- No longer causes knockback
- Increased stability when placing tracks and B.A.S.E. in the builder pro configuration
- Driftboards can now be destroyed by lava.
- Driftboards are no longer slowed when going up ramps
- Geysers can now affect Driftboards.
- Driftboards can no longer be pushed with high impact weapons.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed invisible Driftboard collision when riding over a weather balloon landing site.
- Fixed issue with the Hoverboard being in the ground for other players.
ENEMIES
- Love Storm
- Poison lobbers are looking to spread their love to everyone and will be appearing in the earlier zones.
- Love hurts, so Beware!
- Smashers reverted to their normal appearance, and their Krampus variants have returned to the frozen north.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with Mimic chest despawning if blocked when their interaction completes.
- Fixed an issue with the Storm King not taking damage from some weapons.
ART + ANIMATION
- Heroes from your Hero Squad will join the Commander in the Command Center UI environment.
AUDIO
- Updated the music tracks in Forest zones.
- New music score added for the Lakeside zones.
- Lots of audio and music updates for the new Hero perks!
Bug Fixes
- Added sounds for Stormshield Amplifiers.
- Fixed bug in onboarding mission where cave water drip sounds were heard above ground.
GENERAL
- Reduced startup load times.
- Unified the Player Reporting UI between all modes.
- In the Player Reporting UI, Reason now goes before Player Name.
- In the Player Reporting UI, players now have additional information about their role as related to the player. Examples: ‘Eliminated By’, ‘Teammate’, etc.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players could hit building weak spots through walls.
- Fixed an issue that allowed some weapons to damage enemies behind the player when tilting the camera close to the ground.
- Fixed an issue that caused players to edit the build preview marker while overlapping a building if they pressed “build” and “edit” in quick succession. This should now cause them to edit the newly built building.
GAMEPLAY
- Building Info Visibility
- If a player is in build mode and then put into a state where they’d be skydiving, then the blueprint, pencil, and ghost structure are put away until the player is able to build again.
- After landing, the blueprint, pencil, and ghost structure reappear automatically.
- If a player is in build mode and then put into a state where they’d be skydiving, then the blueprint, pencil, and ghost structure are put away until the player is able to build again.
- When attempting to place a ceiling or wall trap, the required structures needed to place the trap will automatically be built.
SOCIAL
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the chat window could be opened during the initial Save The World reward flow.
PERFORMANCE
- Improved client/server data transfer when jumping or moving the camera to mitigate to mitigate dropped frames when using uncapped framerate.
- Fixed an issue on PS4 which caused resolution to be lower than it should have been
- Improved CPU performance of texture streaming on all platforms.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed extraneous upstream packets/bandwidth when using an uncapped frame rate.
