Come get some announcements! Gearbox Software has said that exclusive reveals are on the way for the company’s Main Theatre Show at PAX East 2019.

PAX East’s schedule was released on February 28, 2019, and with it came some new information on Gearbox’s plans. Its panel’s description stated, “We will have never-before-seen reveals, exclusives, and surprises, so don’t miss out!” It will take place in the Main Theatre on March 28, 2019.

Will Borderlands 3 finally get revealed at the event? It is uncertain, as no more details have been given as to what Gearbox will show. Perhaps we’ll see the wastelands of Pandora soon. A remaster of the original Borderlands surfaced on the Korean and Taiwanese rating boards, and the rumor is that Blind Squirrel Entertainment (who worked on BioShock: The Collection and XCOM 2‘s console ports) are developing it.

Gearbox’s last appearance at the convention was in 2017 for Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, the remaster of the PS3 cult classic with the addition of Duke Nukem as a playable character. Our reviewer Paul Michael Contreras said, “Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition [was] a fun trip down memory lane. A bloody, violent, slick memory lane.”

Borderlands 2 has sold over 18 million copies since its release in 2012. It has since been remastered on PS4 in the Handsome Collection and has a VR version that came out in December for $49.99.

Located in Frisco, Texas, Gearbox Software began in 1999. In addition to Borderlands, it has developed the Brothers in Arms series and Battleborn. It also holds the rights to the Duke Nukem and Homeworld franchises.