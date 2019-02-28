Ubisoft’s next Tom Clancy shooter, The Division 2, will have a year of free extra content. This will include three new episodes that will offer additional specializations and game modes.

In Tidal Basin, you will try to take to take over a difficult stronghold that is being held by the end game tech-savvy antagonists of the game, The Black Tusks. There will also be an eight player raid called Operation Dark Hours.

The first episode, which will be launching in Summer 2019, has players fighting on the outskirts of Washington D.C. to liberate the city. It will involve two story missions and a new game mode that has you find out what happened to a lost convoy. According to Ubisoft, this will be more exciting than it sounds.

The next episodes are more secretive. The second episode, which is due in autumn 2019, will revolve around the Pentagon and uncovering the secrets the building has. Even fewer details have been given about the third and final episode for this year, which will arrive in winter 2019, but it will conclude the first chapter of The Division 2‘s story and leave story trails for future episodes that will possibly come in 2020.

The Year 1 Pass ($39.99)—which comes included with the Gold Edition and Digital Ultimate Edition— will grant players seven days of early access to upcoming episodes. It will also instantly unlock access to the specializations as they come out. It will offer eight classified assignments that tell players more about what happened to Washington D.C, exclusive cosmetics, and more in-game activities, like further bounty opportunities and base of operations projects.

The game will continually be updated with new PvP and PvE modes, and each new specialization will have a signature weapon and a unique skill tree. These specializations will help with higher level challenges, as the content grows in difficulty. You might need them to face The Black Tusks, who are the most difficult enemies in the series yet.

It seems like Ubisoft will be supporting end-game players regularly with new content throughout the rest of 2019 and beyond, much like the company’s approaches with Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and For Honor.

The Division 2 will be released on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on March 15th, 2019. There will be an open beta the first weekend of March 2019.