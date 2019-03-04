Nihon Falcom revealed the next chapter of Ys, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, a few months ago. Then, only a nebulous 2019 launch window accompanied the title’s announcement. Now, the company is offering a more specific release time. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will hit the PlayStation 4 in Japan sometime this fall. Whether or not the title will receive a wider release hasn’t been made clear, however, past entries in the series have launched in North America.

The news emerged via Nihon Falcom’s official Twitter account, which also shared a new teaser image. Check it out below:

Nihon Falcom announced this chapter in the long running franchise in December 2018, during a shareholder meeting. A website for Ys IX: Monstrum Nox went live around the time of the reveal. Yet, it does not appear as though anything of note has been added to the website since then.

The franchise’s latest installment will have players venture into Prison City. At this new explorable locale lies a mystery that primarily centers on “Monstrum,” people in possession of supernatural powers. Interestingly, the supernatural abilities of the Monstrum factor into more than just Ys IX’s narrative. They will play a central role in gameplay, as well. Though, the extent to which they will feature has not yet been outlined by Nihon Falcom.

But the new additions to the beloved Ys formula should not turn away series faithfuls. Apparently, the fast-paced action and varied skill-based attacks are also set to return for Ys IX: Monstrum Nox. We’ll keep our ears open for a potential NA release as well. The past games have seen anywhere between six months to a year between the Japanese and localized releases.

Nihon Falcom Narrows Down Ys 9 Monstrum Nox Release Date WATCH GALLERY

[Source: Nihon Falcom on Twitter via Gematsu]