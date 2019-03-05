The Season of the Drifter is here, and along with it, Bungie has made a ton of changes and updates to Destiny 2, including one of the biggest sandbox rebalances that the game has ever had. If you’ve gotten comfortable using certain weapons, you may want to check the list below, some of your favorites might be getting nerfed, while some underutilized weapons and Exotic armor pieces are seeing significant buffs that should help shake things up. Notably, Whisper of the Worm and Sleeper Simulant are getting ammo reserve reductions so you can’t rely on them for massive boss damage output anymore. SMGs, Trace Rifles, and Grenade Launchers are seeing damage buffs though, after traditionally being overlooked by most players.

Gambit sees some big changes, outside of the addition of Gambit Prime. Even if you’re not interested in playing the new endgame version of Gambit, the normal mode will feel fresh and different with new blockers to deploy, private matches, and the third round’s shift to a sudden death round to make games go faster.

The usual vendor and Triumph changes moving into a new season are also present, with a new Bright Engram to earn, new pinnacle weapons to chase, and Xur now having the chance to sell Forsaken Exotics, if you are still missing any of them. Some glitched Triumphs have been fixed, and the infamous Last Wish guitar error that kept people from completing a flawless Petra’s Run of the Raid has been “smashed.”

The Destiny 2 update 2.2.0 patch notes don’t include anything about additions with Season of the Drifter (except where functionality was changed), but you can read up on everything that’s being added in the current season of content in last week’s reveal and announcement. You can also check out our Gambit Prime roles perk guide to figure out which role you want to chase in the new Gambit Prime/The Reckoning endgame loop.

Destiny 2 Update 2.2.0 Patch Notes

Tower

The Tower Annex Landing Zone is now available to all players

The Drifter has relocated to the Annex in the Tower

Clans

Daily clan bounties have been removed

Once again, clan XP in Season 6 can be earned simply by completing activities

Clan weekly bounties have been renamed to “Hawthorne’s Bounties” to differentiate them from the raid challenges that are also in Hawthorne’s inventory

These Hawthorne Bounties are organized into 3 fixed categories: PvE, PvP, and raid

Raid challenge bounties will continue to be available on Hawthorne for the Last Wish and Scourge of the Past raids

Some new clan perks have been added for Season 6, and some old clan perks have returned Level 2 Perk: Increased public event rewards Level 3 Perk: Completing a weekly Hawthorne bounty awards mod components Level 4 Perk: Completing a clan vendor challenge awards enhancement cores Level 5 Perk: Increases the drop rate of Crucible and strike catalysts when playing with clanmates Level 6 Perk: Unlocks an additional weekly bounty for Hawthorne



Sandbox

Weapons

Shotguns Full Auto Trigger System rate-of-fire bonus reduced from 100% to 10% Full Auto Trigger System no longer increases Shotgun pellet spread All Shotguns received a damage multiplier in PvE, effectively doubling their damage (with the exception of Legend of Acrius) Reserve ammunition for Shotguns has been reevaluated to compensate for the increased damage Reduced base damage for Shotguns across the board to align with their new rates of fire on a per sub-archetype basis Rate-of-fire values have been tuned Aggressive Frame is now 55 RPM, up from 45 RPM Precision Frame is now 65 RPM, up from 55 RPM Lightweight Frame remains 80 RPM (tooltip erroneously stated 90 RPM previously) Rapid-Fire Frame is 140 RPM (including intrinsic full auto), down from 200 RPM (they were previously 100 RPM, but due to the intrinsic full auto, actually had 200 RPM) The Chaperone is now 70 RPM, up from 60 RPM Tractor Cannon is 80 RPM (tooltip erroneously stated 84 RPM previously) Legend of Acrius is now 55 RPM, up from 45 RPM



Submachine Guns Base damage increased slightly Precision damage decreased slightly



Machine Guns Reduced the ammo bonus of Machine Gun Reserves perk by half Damage reduced against boss and miniboss combatants by 21%



Trace Rifles PvE damage increased by 30%



Grenade Launchers PvE damage increased by 25% Reserve ammo increased on most Grenade Launchers In most cases, Grenade Launchers gained three rounds in reserves, but this amount may vary based on the perks you have (Field Prep, etc.) KNOWN ISSUE: Starting ammo in PvE was reduced, this will be fixed in a future patch Magazine perks and mods no longer affect ammo reserves The Quick Access Sling mod can now be applied to any archetype; this change also allows it to be applied to the Mountaintop NOTE: This change also fixes the Militia’s Birthright being able to slot the Backup Mag mod; this mod did not actually increase the magazine size on this weapon and was not intended to be applied to breech loaded Grenade Launchers



Rocket Launchers PvE damage increased by 60–65% Cluster Bomb Damage reduced by 80% This lost damage was moved to the Rocket Launcher’s main projectile



Linear Fusion Rifles PvE damage increased by 10% (does not affect Sleeper Simulant) Reduced aim assist Removed aim assist bonus from Combat Sights scope Fixed an issue where Queenbreaker had double the amount of aim assist



Two-Tailed Fox PvE damage increased by 26%



One Thousand Voices PvE damage increased by 25%



Wardcliff Coil PvE damage increased by 115% against boss combatants and scaling up to 160% against weaker combatants



Black Talon PvE projectile damage increased by 15%



Sleeper Simulant Reduced ammo reserves (from max 13 to max 9 without armor perks or Masterwork)



Whisper of the Worm Reduced ammo reserves (from max 20 to max 9 without armor perks)



Tyranny of Heaven The Tyranny of Heaven Bow can now drop with randomized perks



General Weapon and Perk Fixes

Trinity Ghoul Fixed an issue where Trinity Ghoul’s Lightning Rod perk sometimes did not activate on precision kill Fixed an issue where the Arc effects from the Split Electron perk on Trinity Ghoul could be seen floating in third person



Improved the resolution for the decals on Two-Tailed Fox’s Cuddly Throwback ornament when seen in third person

Fixed an issue where the Last Word’s Laconic ornament did not display properly in third person

Cleaned up the animation of rounds cycling in the magazine for the Dreaded Venture’s Over and Done With ornament

Rapid Hit Fixed an issue where Rapid Hit would activate twice on a Sniper Rifle precision kill Fixed an issue where the timer for Rapid Hit x5 would not extend after another precision hit



Swords Fixed an issue where Whirlwind Blade could not reach 5 stacks with certain perk combinations Fixed an issue where Sword impact Masterwork damage was the same at tier 7 and tier 8 Fixed an issue where certain perk, mod, and Masterwork combinations would cause Sword perks to not function on Stryker’s Sure-Hand



Bows Fixed an issue where Le Monarque would not always apply poison at longer distances Le Monarque is now correctly on the Energy tab in the Collections screen High Tension String perk description updated to correctly reflect that it “greatly increases accuracy”



Jotunn’s Charge Shot perk description updated with instructions for what to hold to charge up the shot

Fixed an issue where Dragonfly Spec was not functioning correctly under certain latency conditions

Fixed an issue impacting Izanagi’s Burden scope where FX from abilities or invading in Gambit would block visibility while aiming

The Long Shadow Fixed an issue where the ATD Raptor scope did not highlight enemies This fix caused another issue where the ATB Long Range scope will highlight enemies as well; this will be fixed in a future update



Fixed an issue where the random perk warning was not displayed on the tooltips for the random roll versions of Crimil’s Dagger and the Hero’s Burden

Memento Mori Fixed an issue where the Ace of Spades perk Memento Mori did not refresh when using the Hunter’s Marksman Dodge ability Fixed an issue where Memento Mori was cancelled prematurely if the player sprinted Note: These fixes make it so that reloading Ace of Spades no longer wipes Memento Mori on reload, but you can still refresh Memento Mori when reloading after a kill



Breech-load Grenade Launchers now have their own icon in the kill feed and obituary to differentiate them from drum Grenade Launchers

Trench Barrel will now activate on close range Ball Lightning attacks that cause the biped to lunge

Abilities

Titan Reduced Titan’s max speed that can be achieved via use of macros on PC (aka reduced the effectiveness of “Titan Skate”) Tuned the amount of Super gained from Code of the Juggernaut so the Super could not be used indefinitely This now has diminishing returns (100% -> 30% energy back over the course of 15 kills)

Warlock Fixed an issue where the Handheld Supernova did not properly render while invading in Gambit



Armor

Year 2 armor will now drop with a random stat package Heavy Restorative Mobile

One-Eyed Mask Mark duration reduced from 15 seconds to 8 seconds Health no longer restores automatically, but restores alongside overshield Can no longer be triggered while in Super

Khepri’s Horn Increased class energy gain from Solar damage kills from 10% to 15% and reduced the cooldown from 2 to 1 second Solar blast groundfollow now returns a second groundfollow back toward the player Damage from groundfollow increased from 80 to 100 Damage from groundfollow is doubled in PvE

Vesper of Radius Damage increased from 70 to 100 Damage is tripled in PvE

Sealed Ahamkara’s Grasp Now procs from smoke bomb damage

Ursa Furiosa No longer counts self-damage to Void shield when calculating how much Super energy to give back

Anteaus Wards Fixed an issue where improved slide was not consistently applying with Anteaus Wards



Accessories Fixes

Cloth will now correctly interact with “chopper” Sparrows (examples: Gray Hornet, Warrior’s Steed)

Fixed an issue with Burnout Sparrow that would cause the Guardian’s hands to not always grip the handlebars

A shader from the Curse of Osiris expansion formerly named “Metallic Sunrise” has been renamed to “Mercurian Sunrise.” This was to resolve a duplicate name issue with a Forsaken shader, the name of which remains “Metallic Sunrise”

Fixed lens flare effects on several ship engines

Rewards

General

Power cap raised to 700

Powerful bounties may give only a maximum possible Power reward from the season in which they were acquired Powerful bounties completed in Season of the Forge may only reach a maximum Power reward of 650 Iron Banner bounties from Season of the Forge have expired and been replaced

Ethereal Keys from the Last Wish raid now have a maximum stack size of 5 All keys above the stack limit of 5 have been removed



Destinations

Destination vendors no longer display a waypoint when holding enough materials for a reputation package

This was done as players now use destination materials for infusion

Crucible

Updated Valor and Glory emblems to track only the current season’s rank accomplishments

Previous seasons accomplishments have been added as Triumphs; all seasonal rank accomplishments will be tracked as Triumphs from here on

Vendors

Shaxx Reprise seeded roll weapon for players to earn via Valor rank Players who acquired the original version will be able to earn this weapon with random rolls from engram decryption without earning the Valor rank. New emblem for players to earn from Triumph Completion Reprise shader for players to earn from Triumph Completion Players who earned the original will not need to re-earn this shader New pinnacle weapon quest Features Triumph completion step similar to Season 5’s the Mountaintop quest

Drifter New seeded roll weapon for players to earn via Infamy rank New emblem for players to earn from Triumph Completion New pinnacle weapon quest Features Triumph completion step similar to Season 5’s the Mountaintop quest

Zavala Reprise seeded roll weapon for players to earn from Triumph Completion Players who acquired the original version will be able to earn this weapon with random rolls from engram decryption without completing the Triumph New emblem for players to earn from Triumph Completion Reprise shader for players to earn from Triumph Completion Players who earned the original will not need to re-earn this shader New pinnacle weapon quest Features Triumph completion step similar to Season 5’s the Mountaintop quest

Xûr Has the possibility of selling Forsaken Exotics Fated Engram does not have a chance for Forsaken Exotics; will be updated in a future patch



Black Armory

Lore items “The Black Armory Papers” are now guaranteed to drop upon successful completion of the Gofannon and Bergusia Forges

Fixed an issue where Black Armory Obsidian Accelerator items were not showing up at the postmaster if player inventory was full

Fixed an issue where Black Armory Obsidian Accelerator items were not stacking in player’s inventory; max stack size is 5

Fixed an issue where the Black Armory Key Mold quest was account bound, allowing only a single character to acquire it from Ada-1

Fixed an issue where Dreaming City chests were not providing Glimmering Amethyst for the Black Armory Key Mold quest

Fixed a bug where Spider would present an empty Lock and Key dialogue to players who’ve already completed it and obtained Izanagi’s Burden

Fixed an issue where the Black Armory Bow “The Spiteful Fang” was not awarding Black Armory Schematics when dismantled

Fixed an issue where Black Armory Rare weapon research frames were not counting toward Master Smith Triumph progression

Fixed an issue where the Black Armory Devotee bounty was not progressing when using reforged Black Armory weapons

Challenges

Fixed an issue where some daily challenges did not properly stagger, which resulted in players sometimes not having a fresh daily challenge at reset

Character Boosts

Fixed an issue where boosted characters were not getting their class-specific Swords correctly unlocked and available to pull from their Collection

Fixed an issue where boosted characters were not getting their class-specific emblems correctly unlocked and available to pull from their Collection

General

Fixed a bug where some players were in a bad state and blocked from obtaining Seeds of Light

Fixed a bug where player bipeds in the Tower would appear to stop loading gear (“Tron effect”) if too many players had their Ghosts out

Fixed an issue where pulling shaders from the Collection took longer than intended; shaders will now take 1 second to reacquire

Updated the Sturm “Relics of the Golden Age” quest step; Exotic engrams that auto-decrypt now count toward this quest step

Collections / Triumphs

Fixed an issue where players who completed the Season 4 “Forged in Fire” badge collection were not getting the associated Triumph “Forged in Fire” unlocked

Fixed an issue where players who acquired the “Cold Wind Blowin'” Emblem from the Drifter during Season 4 couldn’t reacquire the emblem from their Collection

Fixed an issue where “The Eternal Return” emblem wasn’t tracking Shattered Throne completions

Fixed an issue with the requirements of the “Relic Rumble” Triumph Nightfall challenge to repair broken functionality

The new requirement is: “Complete Nightfall strike ‘The Corrupted’ by defeating Sedia using no more than two Relics.”

Fixed an issue where the Dreaming City Triumph “Mint Condition” was not correctly unlocking for completing the Rift Generator public event with the relic never having dropped below 100%

Fixed an issue where the Exotic Ghost Star Map shell was not tracking chests in the Dreaming City

Fixed an issue where the “Senior Recruiter” Refer-a-Friend emblem was not correctly updating the number of referral completions

Fixed an issue where the Collection Badge counter was incorrectly listing the total number of badges available

Activities

Gambit

Activities hosted by the Drifter have been moved to their own sub-page on the Director called “Gambit”

Added Gambit Private matches for all Forsaken owners Expect Gambit Prime Private matches on April 2, 2019

Overhauled how invader spawn points are chosen while also significantly increasing the number of invader spawn points for each map Chances of spawning very near or in direct line of sight of an enemy Guardian has been greatly reduced

Changed the third round of Gambit to a Primeval rush sudden death; this will speed up Gambit matches overall and add a change of pace to the final round The Primeval is immediately summoned Player Supers/grenades/ability/melee are immediately filled, so both teams are on an even playing field Super/grenade/ability/melee regen are increased for the remainder of the round

The Ascendant Primeval Servitor’s (meatball) spawn rate is no longer tied to the curse cycle and has been greatly increased

Idle Protection: Players who remain dormant for too long will not receive end-of-match rewards or Infamy points

Made adjustments to Blocker types by deposit tier Small Blocker = Taken Goblin with less health than the previous Phalanx Medium Blocker = Taken Captain with more health than the previous Knight Large Blocker = Taken Knight with more health than the previous Ogre



Gambit Matchmaking

Teams are now always broken up when re-entering the matchmaking pool after a match

Previously, when a match ended, players who did not return to orbit would be sent back to the matchmaking pool together; this is no longer the case

This will greatly reduce the likelihood of re-matching against the same players and will give matchmaking an opportunity to find the best possible match

Infamy

Players can now earn Infamy points by completing Gambit Prime matches and bounties

Increased the Infamy point rewards for Gambit matches by 25 points

Gambit HUD

The HUD status bars now animate when returning from aim-down-sights

The Invader Portal Ready icon and animation on the status bar has been updated to be more pronounced and understandable at a glance

Triumphs and Medals

“Light vs. Light” can now be progressed by killing any Guardian (not just invaders) using a Super; this makes attaining Dredgen a less daunting task

The “First to Block” medal can now trigger once per round, previously it could fire only once per match

General Fixes

Fixed an issue where post-invasion kills during Primeval phase weren’t giving the invader credit for healing the Primeval

Fixed an issue where VO lines indicating the high-value target was killed and that the high-value target got away will both play if the player kills the HVT just before it is removed from the arena

Fixed an issue where players would get the “Half Banked” medal every time they deposit Motes after they reached 38 Motes deposited

Fixed an issue where the “Taking Turns” medal fires when 3 different players invade instead of 4

Fixed an issue where a graphical error could be seen on a waterfall in Legion’s Folly

Fixed an issue where occasionally Drifter would tell players back-to-back that the other team has summoned their Primeval

Fixed an issue where, in a longer match after killing the Primeval, the Drifter reminded us that we needed to spawn our Primeval to win

Fixed an issue where the bounty “Block and Key” did not increment when a Large Blocker was sent that would summon the Primeval

Updated security policy and functionality so players who have been banned from competitive activities cannot access Gambit playlist

Crucible

Fixed an issue where healing during Crucible matches was taking away from a player’s overall damage on the PGCR screen

Last Wish

Smashed an issue where players would encounter frequent guitar errors

Eververse

Bright Engram

The season 5 Etched Bright Engram has been retired; in its place players can now obtain the new season 6 Notorious Bright Engram

Prismatic Matrix

The Prismatic Matrix has been retired; additional information may be found in This Week at Bungie—2/28/2019

UI/UX

General

Added a popup dialogue when opening bundles if you have a full inventory, noting that items will go to the postmaster if you proceed through the dialogue

Fixed an issue where Masterwork objective progress bars could display 100% when not yet completed

Fixed an issue where Legendary Masterwork items were not displayed as Masterworked when inspecting other players

Fixed an issue where Masterwork UI did not scale to fill ultra-wide monitors

Fixed an issue where the progress bar under Triumphs could sometimes show as complete when the Triumph was still in progress

Fixed an issue where transferring items using the Destiny app would consistently re-trigger Triumph notifications

