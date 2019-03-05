The Season of the Drifter in Destiny 2 brings sharp focus to Destiny 2’s PvEvP mode Gambit, and of course, The Drifter himself. The rogue Guardian has a new dangerous game for Lightbearers to play called Gambit Prime and it leans heavily into the four main roles that players can take on in the game mode. New armor will unlock perks allowing for unique play styles within each of these modes, and Bungie released a video detailing each of the roles’ perks and how they will change the game.

In order to get the armor you want, you’ll need to play Gambit Prime and perform actions under the specific role, which will grant you one of four consumables. You can take those consumables into a new matchmade activity called The Reckoning to get a chance at earning a piece of the armor set. Take that armor back into Gambit Prime where it will unlock the specific role perks, and rinse and repeat. The more armor pieces you have, the more role perks will be unlocked. You can also mix and match if you want to multiclass with lower level perks rather than go for each role’s master perk.

If you can’t decide which role you want to be, we’ve put together this handy guide to help you figure out which Gambit Prime Guardian you are.

Destiny 2 Gambit Prime Perk Guide

Sentry Perks

Multikills grant a damage buff against Taken

Bank gives health regeneration

Mark Invaders for teammates

Buff allies in the Well of Light

The Sentry is all about guarding the bank and protecting the team. Kill any of the Taken blockers that get sent over and take out invaders to class into this role. The perks are great for teamplay. As you kill enemies, you’ll get a damage buff against taken blockers (and the Primeval). Hanging out near the bank will grant health regen, which is a very powerful ability. When Invaders come over, Sentries will have the job of marking them for the rest of their teammates. Finally, allies in the “Well of Light” get buffed, making the Sentry a significant support role on any Gambit team.

Collector Perks

Drop motes on death

Motes grant overshield

Gain ammo on mote deposit

Send Giant 20-mote Blockers

Are you the one that likes to gather up the motes while the rest of your team mows down enemies? No longer are you the mote thief. You’re now a Collector, an essential role for getting a lot of motes and banking them to progress ever closer to that Primeval. When the Collector dies, instead of losing the motes they’ve collected, they will be dropped back onto the field. Collectors shouldn’t be dying as often though. Picking up motes will grant an overshield to protect them, as well as depositing motes granting ammo. Finally, for the master perk, Collectors can collect 20 points, up from the standard 15. This allows them to send an exclusive 20-mote Giant Blocker that will really mess with the enemy team’s plans.

Reaper Perks

Weaken high-value targets

Multikills generate special ammo

Gain increased mote lifetime

Powerful enemy kills increase grenade recharge

If you just like to kill things, there’s a place for you on a Gambit Prime team. The Reaper is for those that want to kill ads and drop plenty of motes for their Collectors to pick up. They weaken high-value targets that drop more motes, making them easier to kill. Killing a lot of enemies will grant special ammo for additional deadliness. Reapers also make motes last longer on the ground, meaning there won’t be a field of uncollected motes that get left behind and vanish. Grenades are also a powerful tool in your murder arsenal, so killing powerful enemies will make sure you always have it available.

Invader Perks

Gain ammo while invading

Improved invasion overshield

Damage bonus on Guardian kills

Lock and drain motes from enemy bank

The invader is all about entering the opposing team’s side and halting their progress. In Gambit Prime, the Invader does a lot more, even turning around entire games and reversing progress. Invaders will gain ammo while invading, so there’s no more debating on who should go over based on how much ammo you have in reserve. The overshield Invaders gain is also improved, meaning you can take more punishment while invading. Getting Guardian kills grants a damage bonus, making the next kill easier to clean up. And finally—one of the most game changing perks—Invaders act as a Blocker when they go over to the other side, locking down the enemy bank and actually draining mote progress from it.

Every role is essential to Gambit Prime, but that doesn’t mean you can’t mix and match. With the better defined roles, each game of Gambit Prime should be far more unique, especially when different matchmade teams come together. Because perk unlocks are tied to the specific armor set, Guardians can class into whichever role they’d like, it’ll just take a little bit of work together. Gambit Prime’s specialized classes redefine how the Destiny 2 endgame loop will have players engaging with varying game modes, and the game-changing perks make the grind entirely worthwhile.

If you want to get more insight on what’s happening in the Destiny 2 Season of the Drifter, Bungie gave a full rundown just ahead of its launch. In addition to Gambit Prime and The Reckoning, there are a bunch more activities to participate in, including Allegiance Quest missions, Invitations of the Nine, new Exotics, and a few seasonal events. The Destiny 2 update 2.2.0 also made changes to standard Gambit and shifted the weapon meta, changing things up quite a bit. It also lets Hunters inspect their hoods, which, let’s be honest, is probably the biggest update here.

Which Gambit Prime role will you be taking on?