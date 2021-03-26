Numskull is expanding its line of officially licensed Destiny 2 products with a new glow in the dark Gambit shirt and a new series of Pin Kings pins. These join the just released Drifter statue, TUBBZ cosplaying ducks of various Destiny characters, and plenty more.

Check out all of the new Numskull Destiny 2 products below:

Destiny 2 Glow in the Dark Gambit Shirt

Made from 100% premium quality cotton.

Black t-shirt with green glow in the dark ‘Drifter’ logo on front.

Available in sizes 2XS – 2XL

Note that the designs on the sleeves do not glow, only the front of the shirt.

Buy the Glow in the Dark Destiny 2 Gambit Shirt Now

Destiny 2 Pin Kings Pins

3 new sets (Series 1.4, 1.5 and 1.6) with two premium quality hard enamel metal pins with a glossy finish on a backing card Engrams (1.4) Earth (1.5) Cosmodrome (1.6)

Features plastic fastening on the back for a safe and secure fit.

Buy the Destiny 2 Pin Kings Pins Now

Numskull is currently running a 3 for $20 promotion on Pin Kings sets.

You can also pick up the Drifter statue, which is available and shipping now. Previously announced in October last year, The Drifter statue joins The Stranger statue, celebrating Destiny 2: Beyond Light’s “darkness Vanguard” who wield and experiment with powers other than the Light.

Buy The Drifter statue Now

We recently got our hands on The Drifter statue and will be bringing you a full review of it soon.

Looking for something else? You can view the entire line of Numskull’s officially licensed Destiny 2 products here, including TUBBZ Cosplaying Ducks, keychains, hats, shirts, mugs and more.

Numskull has a lot more than just Destiny too. They recently announced a whole new line of officially licensed PlayStation products called PlayStation Core. These join a wide range of PlayStation products from the company, in addition to others like Resident Evil, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and more.