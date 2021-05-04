The time-defying Vex are at it again with another threat to the remnants of humanity. The Last City is plunged into eternal night, and, with the help of a new Fallen ally, Guardians must stop the Vex at the core of their network. This is Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer, launching May 11th, 2021.

For a good look at the new Tron-inspired synthwave visual style of Season of the Splicer, the reveal trailer offers more than a glimpse into the Vex network like we’ve never seen it before.

Bungie’s also provided a roadmap for the season, for what players can expect as it goes from May 11th to August 24th, 2021.

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer Roadmap

“The Vex have plunged the city into an endless night,” the Season of the Splicer page says on Bungie’s site. Led by Warlock Vanguard leader Ikora Rey, who is finally taking a prominent part in the game again (though it would seem with a brand new voice actor), Guardians will ally with the Fallen Mithrax to overcome this latest Vex threat.

The HELM, introduced last season as a place where Guardians can participate in the story more interactively, is getting an upgrade to account for the new story. There’s an added room where Guardians will use Mithrax’s splicer tech in various ways, the key to defeating the Vex.

Override is this Season’s activity, a 6-player matchmade activity that will see Guardians hacking the Vex network with that Splicer tech and using their own code against them. It’s unclear exactly what the gameplay loop will look like here, but expect it to be similar to the past few seasons with some noted adaptations to the ideas. On the other side of things, Expunge is a weekly Pinnacle mission that similarly has Guardians infiltrating the Vex network to “collapse it from within.” Again, it’s not clear if this is a matchmade activity, but being listed as a “pinnacle” activity seems to indicate it will be an endgame challenge.

Of course, the Seasonal story is all players have to look forward to. The classic Destiny Vault of Glass Raid returns to Destiny 2 on May 22nd. The Vault of Glass is coming with unique Bungie Rewards to earn, such as a special Raid jacket, Raid ring, and Seal pin for the unique Raid title.

Season of the Splicer will also introduce Armor Synthesis, Destiny 2’s version of Transmog. While there’s no word yet on if Bungie has adapted it after widespread negative feedback centered on artificial caps and limits, it’s at least coming with a whole new overhaul on crafting the perfect look for your Guardian.

And, of course, the new Season is bringing with it a whole host of new weapons, new Exotic armor (pants) for each class, and at least one new Exotic weapon—a Stasis sidearm. Players are expecting a secret Exotic quest at some point during the Season, and if Vault of Glass doesn’t bring back the Vex Mythoclast, people will riot.

Closing out the Season will be the yearly Solstice of Heroes event starting July 6th, though notably, this year it won’t be paired with the Moments of Triumph. With the delay of the big fall expansion The Witch Queen to early 2022, it’s expected Moments of Triumph will take place in the lead up to that new drop. And finally, on August 10th, two weeks prior to the end of the Season, Bungie lists an event simply called “Epilogue.” The image sees a group of Guardians standing looking out over The Last City, cast into endless night. Bungie usually does Season ending events to transition one Season into the next.

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer launches on May 11th, 2021.

[Source: Bungie]