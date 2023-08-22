Bungie Details Next Destiny 2 Expansion, New Seasonal Content

Bungie held its latest Destiny 2 showcase on Tuesday, where it detailed more of its latest major expansion, The Final Shape, as well as a new format for storytelling in the future.

What’s new in Destiny 2’s The Final Shape?

At the heart of its showcase, Bungie detailed more about its next major expansion to Destiny, The Final Shape, which is set to arrive sometime in February.

The campaign for The Final Shape will act as the conclusion to the light and dark saga that Bungie has been telling for the past 10 years in Destiny 2, and will include a new destination — The Pale Heart — to explore.

The new location to Destiny 2 will be located inside the Traveler, the floating white ball found in Destiny 2. The destination will feature various references to past locations in Destiny 2, and alongside the campaign, the expansion will also introduce new abilities for players in the form of three new Super abilities and Aspects (individual class-based skills).

A Collector’s Edition for The Final Shape was also revealed, and will include a replica of the in-game Tower, as well as Vanguard mentor figurines, dossiers, a patch, and more.

Changes to Power system and seasonal content

Bungie also hinted at some major changes set to arrive in Destiny 2 next year, including a new Power system that changes how players will level up, a new Fireteam Finder feature, and more. No immediate details were made on how the new Power system will be implemented, however, so more information may come soon.

The showcase also detailed a new way that Bungie will be releasing content following The Final Shape, in the form of Episodes. These Episodes will begin in March 2024, and will replace the current season models.

There will be three Episodes per year, each of which have three Acts inside of them that will stretch across a handful of months. The first Episode, Echoes, will release in March, and run through June, all while introducing new quests, story content, weapons, armor, and more.

Seasonal Innovations:



? Introducing: Episodes

? Three Episodes per year with three acts per Episode

? Playable as standalone experiences



— Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 22, 2023

Finally, Bungie also detailed its next seasonal content in the form of Season of the Witch. The new Season begins today, and introduces new story content, armor, and weapons into Destiny 2, as well as the return of the Crota’s End raid, which is set to be released into the game on September 1, 2023.