Destiny 2 x Mass Effect Crossover Coming Soon

EA, BioWare, and Bungie are joining forces to bring a Mass Effect crossover to Destiny 2. The crossover is due to arrive next month and will include new free and premium cosmetics and other in-game items.

The Destiny 2 x Mass Effect crossover launches in February

The Mass Effect crossover will launch in Destiny 2 on February 13. All players can claim the free Alliance Requisitions Bundle, which includes the Enhanced Defense Ghost Shell, Alliance Scout Frigate ship, and Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow.

Meanwhile, the Normandy Crew Bundle will be available for purchase from the in-game Eververse store and will include a Commander Shepard-inspired N7 armor set for Titans, a Garrus-inspired Vakarian set for Hunters, and a Liara-inspired Shadow Broker set for Warlocks. There will also be an Omni Strike finisher and Flux Dance emote that can be purchased with the premium Silver currency.

Before the crossover launches, new content has arrived in Destiny 2 today, January 30. Running for six weeks until March 12, the Riven’s Wishes weekly quests will be available from Mara Sov and will have a high-risk objective in the Dreaming City. The reward for completing these is a token that can be redeemed for three categories of treasures. The Wish for Strength offers Last Wish raid Deepsight weapons, the Wish for Protection offers Exotic gear from Lightfall, and the Wish for Beauty offers event mementos and Ascendant crafting materials.

There are also the Moments of Triumph that will run until June 3. To prepare players for the upcoming The Final Shape expansion, the event offers a total of 30 Triumphs that “honor the past year” of Destiny 2. As well as in-game rewards, those who complete the MMXXIII Seal can purchase the Moments of Triumph shirt from the Bungie Store, while those who complete the Paracausal Adventurer Triumph can get an exclusive patch. Both of these are available via Bungie Rewards.