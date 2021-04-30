Destiny’s first Raid, the Vault of Glass, is coming to Destiny 2 in just a few weeks on May 22. Bungie had announced the return of the classic Raid sometime in Year 4 last year, but an exact timeframe hadn’t been revealed. Now they’ve announced its launch and a few more details regarding the context around it coming back. The Destiny 2 Vault of Glass will also make some small changes to bring it up to the sequel’s standards and surprise players who may think they’ve familiar with the classic.

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass Release Date

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass will release on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10 am PT.

Bungie says that the story of Vault of Glass isn’t changing—expect to see the same bosses and progression to the center of the Vault—but that “you may notice other differences.” In classic Bungie fashion, they are remaining mum on what those difference will be, however, allowing players to discover the new things for themselves in just a few weeks’ time. “Our goal was to keep the feeling similar to how you remember, but we have made some updates to bring this content up to Destiny 2 standards.”

One big change is that the entrance to the Vault is no longer in a public space (previously being part of the Venus destination in Destiny). The Vault of Glass entry in Destiny 2 is a private instance with no additional random players and no, you can’t go explore the rest of Venus either.

Changes to the Vault of Glass World’s First Race

Because Vault of Glass is a classic Raid returning, Bungie wanted to change up how the World’s First Race is done to allow the sanctity of the original World’s First accomplishment to remain.

They want to recapture the air surrounding the original Raid race, which was full of the unknown and unexpected. They acknowledge that players will mostly have a good understanding of what to expect throughout the Vault, but there are some core changes that they’ll need to adapt to.

Vault of Glass will launch with Contest Mode 24 hours, which caps players at a certain Power Level in order to make it a fair playing field for everyone. In this case, the max Power that will help you is 1300. Anything beyond that is excess. Clearing the Contest Mode unlocks Challenge Mode in the Director and the Tempo’s Edge Triumph, both also only available for the first 24 hours.

Tempo’s Edge is a curated list of Triumphs that can only be completed in Challenge Mode, and Challenge Mode will wipe the team if they fail the Triumph requirements. Bungie is talking about what those Triumphs may be right now, leaving that up to players to discover on May 22. Bungie says that the encounter challenges will return later in the Season, but won’t be available immediately after that first 24 hour period when it disappears. There will also be a suite of Bungie Rewards, both physical and in-game, to earn by completing various Triumphs in the Vault of Glass.

[Source: Bungie]