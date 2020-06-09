Coming September 22, Destiny 2: Beyond Light finally pays off a number of narrative threads that have been a long time in the making as the Darkness comes to our doorstep, the Exo Stranger returns, and we finally get to see the birthplace of the Exos: The Deep Stone Crypt. Bungie revealed this massive expansion earlier today with a cinematic trailer featuring Eris Morn, The Drifter, and the Exo Stranger all meeting on the new destination, Europa. Take a look below:

Bungie didn’t just stop with cinematics though. They also showed a healthy amount of new gameplay footage from the upcoming expansion, including the brand new Darkness element, Stasis. Stasis will join Arc, Solar, and Void as a subclass and weapon element that players can wield, with its progression tree being more flexible than the existing Light-based subclasses.

This is the first time that Destiny has received a new damage type in its history, and it begins exploring players wielding something beyond Light, hence the name of the expansion. The gameplay trailer highlights the fact that the “splintered Fallen houses” have regrouped on Europa, but expect the story to go a lot further than just a fight against Eramis and the Fallen coalition. The Pyramid ships are here after all and it looks like after being denied the Light, the Fallen have chosen the powers of Darkness. Get a look at gameplay, featuring new weapons, abilities, locations, and more below:

Destiny 2 Year 4 will also feature a brand new Raid set in the Deep Stone Crypt, the birthplace of the Exos with strong ties to Cayde-6. Year 4 will also be cycling back in content from Destiny 1, namely the Cosmodrome patrol area, old Strikes set in that destination, and the original Vault of Glass Raid at some point. This is part of Bungie’s new content model called the Destiny Content Vault, which will see content rotate in and out of the game to keep the size manageable. At the beginning of Year 4 when Beyond Light launches, Io, Titan, Mercury, Mars, and the Leviathan (and all of their associated activities) will be cycled out of the game to make room for the new Europa destination and the return of the Cosmodrome.

Players can preorder Destiny 2: Beyond Light now, including a number of different special and collector’s editions. Bungie will have a lot more to talk about over the course of the summer leading up to September 22, but Season of Arrivals kicks off today, closing out the Shadowkeep chapter of the story and leading us into what’s next.