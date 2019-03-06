Palms will get sweaty soon, because the hand drawn shmup Freedom Finger will be hitting the PS4 sometime in 2019. Art Director and Co-Creator/Executive Producer of Nickolodeon’s Sanjay and Craig, Jim Dirschberger, and illustrator Travis Millard have come together to make a bonkers shmup with a middle finger as a ship punching mini-vans and an array of strange creatures in space.

It might appear to be a crazy acid trip, but it’s deeper than it looks at a first glance. According to the developers, Freedom Finger will be highly satirical and cover world topics like the U.S’s foreign policy and communism. You take on the role of a beginning space pilot, Gamma Ray, as he tries to save lunar scientists that have been taken hostage by terrorists. Choices will have to be made as the plot thickens into a deeper dilemma. The lives of the hostages are on your hands. Despite that seemingly dark storyline, the game will feature plenty of over the top satirical humor.

A highly talented cast of actors has been attached to Freedom Finger. Nolan North (Uncharted, Deadpool), John DiMaggio (Final Fantasy X, Futurama), Sam Riegel (Tales of Vesperia, Persona 4 Golden), and Eric Bauza (Ratchet & Clank, Ben 10: Omniverse) will be lending their voices to the game.

This is even a rhythmic shmup that’s rhythmic. All the enemies, bosses, attack patterns, and events are tied to the music as you punch, toss, grab, and smash your way through over 36 levels. When you grab your enemies in the air, you take their weapons or use them as a shield. Wide Right Interactive, the developers of the game, want to blend shoot ’em ups and melee brawler mechanics in Freedom Finger.

Freedom Finger will be playable at PAX East 2019, but if you can’t attend the event, you can get your fists on this satirical shmup sometime this year for PS4 and Xbox One, as well as PC during the summer.