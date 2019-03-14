After many, many years of waiting, players have finally been able to play 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim via the newly-released 13 Sentinels Prologue. While it’s designed as a tease for the full game, it does contain a look at what Vanillaware is planning next. The teaser is short and vague, but it does give fans an idea of what to expect.

You can check out the teaser right here:

The teaser shows that Vanillaware is once again teaming up with Atlus for this project, which looks to have some type of medieval setting. This will make it somewhat of a return to form for Vanillaware, as 13 Sentinels has a much more of a modern aesthetic.

However, don’t expect to hear much about this mystery title for some time. Even though the 13 Sentinels Prologue is out in Japan, the full game itself won’t release until fall 2019. We probably won’t hear much about this title until the former is closer to release. At this time, specific platforms have not been confirmed, but considering Vanillaware’s track record, it’ll likely be on the PlayStation 4. But, we’ll just have to wait and see what this game turns out to be. Of course, we still have 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim to look forward to, as well.

Vanillaware’s most recent release was Dragon’s Crown Pro, an ehnanced port of 2013’s Dragon’s Crown. Vanillaware releases tend to be fairly spread out, so we likely won’t see this mysterious release for at least a couple years. However, knowing that the studio is already planning its next project is definitely exciting!

[Source: Gematsu]