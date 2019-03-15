If you’ve been holding out on trying Dead or Alive 6, Koei Tecmo has just the thing for you. Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters is a stripped-down Dead or Alive 6 experience, perfect for players wanting to dip their toes in the water. The best part? It’ll be completely free to download.

Of course, it will be a more bare-bones experience then buying the full release. Only four characters will be playable: Kasumi, Hitomi, Diego, and Bass. Though these are the only characters available, you will be able to purchase other characters to use separately for $3.99 each.

There will be plenty of modes available, allowing players to get a real taste of the Dead or Alive 6 experience. You’ll be able to take on players in online Ranked battles. Versus, Arcade, Time Attack, Training, and Quest Modes are all available as well. There’s much more than multiplayer content, however. An introduction to Dead or Alive 6’s story mode is included, along with DOA Central.

While it doesn’t include the full roster, it is pretty similar to the “Deluxe Demo” that was offered prior to launch. That’s not all the Dead or Alive 6 news for today, either. The newest update is now live, which overhauls how fighters earn costumes in-game. In addition, the first DLC pack, known as the “Happy Wedding Vol. 1 pack,” can be downloaded. It is the first part of the Dead or Alive 6 season pass, which can be purchased for a cool $93.

Dead or Alive 6 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If you haven’t tried out Dead or Alive 6 yet, will you be checking this out? Let us know!