For those who need a new DualShock 4, or just want variety in an existing collection, good news has arrived in the color of alpine green. Well, to be more accurate, the color is two-toned as both alpine green and white make up the DualShock 4‘s newest color scheme. PlayStation 4 users own the two-toned controller for themselves when it hits stores in April across the United States and Canada for $69.99 USD/$74.99 CAD.

According to the PlayStation Blog, those interested in picking one up should check with local retailers about preorder details. At the time of writing, a specific release date for the April launch has yet to be revealed.

To get a closer look at the Alpine Green DualShock 4, check out the gallery of images below:

Two-Toned White and Alpine Green DualShock 4 Releases Soon WATCH GALLERY

Green and white pair perfectly together for this new addition to the DualShock 4 family. Moreover, the white of the buttons allows the color of each PlayStation symbol to stand out like never before. Another detail worthy of note, though small, are the golden arrows that accentuate the controller’s d-pad. Suffice it to say, this Alpine Green DualShock 4 is quite the looker.

The Alpine Green DualShock 4 joins the lineup alongside recent additions, such as Berry Blue, Blue Camo, and Sunset Orange. Before then, it was solid colors like Midnight Blue and Steel Black hitting the market for the first time. With this in mind, if the Alpine Green fails to tickle your fancy, it’s possible another new color scheme will come along soon enough.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]