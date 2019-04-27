Electronic Arts has announced that Madden NFL 20‘s cover will feature Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, when it will release on August 2, 2019.

The upcoming title will introduce a new career campaign, Face of the Franchise: QB1. Players will be able to choose from among ten Division 1 schools and create their own quarterback who will compete in the College Football Playoff. Players’ performance will then impact the draft and they’ll eventually launch their NFL career.

Further details about Face of the Franchise: QB1 will be shared on Thursday, May 9.

Madden NFL 20 will also come with a new feature called Superstar X-Factors, which will faithfully recreate NFL players in the game.

“The team this year wanted to ensure that the superstars of the NFL responded and played differently in all aspects in Madden, just as they do on the field every Sunday,” said Executive Producer, Seann Graddy. “We wanted to make sure the stars felt like stars.”

There will be about 50 Superstar X-Factor players and over 30 additional Superstar players. Like Face of the Franchise: QB1, more details about Superstar X-Factors will be shared on Thursday, May 9.

“The last year has been life-changing for me and landing the cover of Madden NFL 20 is both a huge honor and a dream come true as a lifelong Madden fan,” Mahomes said in a statement. “To also get the opportunity to impact the experience in the new Face of the Franchise: QB1 by providing input on the gameplay is something I never expected. I played Madden with my dad when I was a kid, and this is definitely a full circle moment for me.”

Madden NFL 20 will release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Those who preorder the Superstar Edition will receive early access (three days in advance), a unique QB legend superstar ability, and Madden Ultimate Team content.

[Source: EA]