In a Take-Two earnings call, the company has revealed that two of Rockstar Games’ biggest titles have reached some impressive sales milestones. Red Dead Redemption 2, which hasn’t even been out for a year now, has managed to move 24 million units. In addition, Grand Theft Auto V, which first released all the way back in 2013, has officially passed a staggering 110 million units shipped.

As you may recall, the last sales figure for Red Dead Redemption 2 was 23 million units. That number was from February 2019, which means the Western-themed title moved one million units in the last three months. The prequel to 2011’s Red Dead Redemption released in October 2018 with a bang, earning a massive $725 million in its first weekend. It eventually became 2018’s best-selling game, though it doesn’t seem to have slowed down too much.

The continued success of Grand Theft Auto V, on the other hand, continues to amaze. Despite releasing on the PlayStation 3 all the way back in 2013 (and subsequently on the PlayStation 4 in 2014), there are still people out there wanting to buy it. It was a huge deal when the open-world game crossed the 100 million mark back in 2018, and even then it doesn’t show any signs of losing momentum. That’s a level of success very few games reach in their lifetime, and it will certainly be interesting to see how many more units it can move.

The continued success of both titles could be at least partly attributed to their online modes. Rockstar is still updating Grand Theft Auto Online, and it still has a healthy community of players. While Red Dead Online is still fairly new, and doesn’t appear to be quite on the level of Grand Theft Auto Online, it’s still continuing to evolve. Rockstar is still pushing out updates as we wait for the mode to leave beta and fully launch.

[Source: VG24/7]