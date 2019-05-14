One of the main things you’ll be doing in between mowing down enemies in RAGE 2 is exploring and discovering useful items for upgrades and crafting. Aside from purchasing items from the various shops, you can also craft them, depending on which materials you have. This guide will show you everything you need to know about crafting items in RAGE 2.

For starters, you must have the required materials in order to craft specific items. Much like games of this genre, you’ll find resources scattered throughout the world as you defeat enemies. There are crafting items pretty much at every location on the map, so keep your eyes peeled as you play. These are items like Electronic Components, Explosive Components, and Chemical Components, among others. As long as you’re thorough with exploring, you shouldn’t have many issues with finding crafting items.

Once you have the desired materials, you can press the Touchpad to maneuver to the Inventory section, which will highlight everything you have and everything you can craft. Keep in mind, you have to have the required materials in order to craft. You can craft more grenades, Wingsticks, healing items, Overdrive refills, and more.

You’ll also need the corresponding Schematic in order to craft that item. In other words, make sure you find at least one Schematic for that item (Wingstick, Grenade, Health Infusion), because otherwise the game won’t allow you to craft. It’s convoluted, I know. From here, each time you find a new Schematic, it will enhance the item that corresponds with it and those upgrades will go into effect when you craft the item.

That’s everything you need to know about crafting items in RAGE 2. Just remember to explore and be on the lookout for various items you may need. Most items can be purchased, but if you’re low on cash, crafting is a great alternative that can come in handy.

Let us know if there are any other RAGE 2 guides you’d like us to cover!

