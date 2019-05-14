One of the many facets of RAGE 2 that might trip you up is the Nanotrite system. While navigating through the game’s menus, it can get overwhelming, so if you were confused about it, no need to worry! We’ve got you covered. If you’re unaware, Nanotrites act as perks in RAGE 2, that give you different abilities. These various perks will enhance your combat experience and if you’re savvy enough, can make things a lot easier for you.

These Nanotrites will give you abilities like the Slam move you might have seen in the trailers. You can run into a group of enemies and then jump high in the air to slam down and cause massive AoE damage. Or there’s a move that causes blowback and works from mid-range—there are several of them for you to experiment with. Think of Nanotrites like super powers.

Once you’re ready to start upgrading, press the Touchpad and move over to the Nanotrites tab.

From here, you’ll see all of the Nanotrites you have available. You can unlock more by completing Ark locations, which will introduce a mini tutorial section that will show you how to use the new ability. To upgrade the Nanotrites, you’ll need Feltrite, which can be found by exploring or defeating enemies.

Feltrite is also used for healing and for upgrading your weapons, so you’ll have to manage it closely to make sure you’re using it efficiently. Of course, there are other types of currencies that you have to keep track of across all of the upgrade systems in the game, so be aware of that.

Nanotrites work best when you’re combining them with gunplay, using them to assist in taking down large groups of enemies. You can read the descriptions of each Nanotrite and their upgrades within their respective menu.

The Nanotrite upgrades are useful, but not essential, so it’s a good idea to evaluate your play-style and see which will work best for you. Compared to some of the other upgrade systems, Nanotrites are probably the easiest to comprehend.

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about Nanotrites. Please let us know if you want any other guides covered and we’ll do what we can to help!

