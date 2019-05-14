Red Dead Online finally left its beta phase with its biggest update yes. New Free Roam Mission and Showdown Mode are all part of this update, plus a number of brand new additions to the continually-evolving world. In addition to the introduction of poker, new play styles, and Dynamic Events, new challenges make this world feel even more exciting.

Expect the world of Red Dead Online to feel even more alive with the addition of Dynamic Events. Various townsfolk will approach you with requests, giving you the opportunity to earn different types of rewards. You’ll have to keep a sharp eye as you explore the world to run into these quests.

Speaking of the world map, this update introduces a new way to interact with your surroundings, Offensive and Defensive. The Offensive playing style, which is the default, allows you to freely engage with other inhabitants of the world, for better or worse. However, if you’d rather not be involved in conflict, the new Defensive mode signals to other players that you want to simply explore. These players won’t be able to take part in PvP events and will also be protected from hostile players in the world.

If you want to take part in a round of poker, all you need to do is find a poker table. They’ll be scattered all throughout the world in various cities and outposts. Matches can be either public or private, depending on how risky you’re feeling. You can invite your friends to a private match, to keep the gambling limited to your inner circle. However, if you really want to prove yourself, you can hop into a public match and play against other cowboys. The risk may be greater, but so are the rewards.

The world of Red Dead Redemption 2 will be further integrated into Red Dead Online with the new Free Roam Missions. You’ll be able to visit Thomas the Skiff Captain or the Aberdeen Pig Farmers to take on a variety of tasks. Rockstar says more characters will be added to Red Dead Online soon, so be sure to be on the lookout. In addition, the “Overrun” Showdown Mode promises to add even more excitement. Your goal is to claim as much land for yourself as you can, both by taking land from enemies and keeping a hold of your own.

Other updates include improvements to the Hostility System, new clothing and weapons to acquire, and new Posse Versus Challenges. With Red Dead Redemption 2 selling over 24 million units, and Red Dead Online leaving beta, the future of the frontier certainly seems bright. Expect to see even more changes in the future, perhaps most excitingly, the introduction of three new roles: Bounty Hunter, Trader, and Collector. Similar to a job class, these roles feature new gameplay routes and clothing options. Expect to hear more information in the future.

[Source: Rockstar Games]