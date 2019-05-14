It seems like every other week there’s a new story that points to when we’ll finally get our hands on The Last of Us Part II. We heard a rumor from a credible Resetera user that we’d get an update on the game before E3 of this year, which hasn’t really materialized yet (still 28 days to go though). But a recent tweet from a Naughty Dog developer might point to evidence that the game is closer than we thought.

To provide context, The Last of Us Part II Co-Director Anthony Newman sent out a peculiar tweet, with some evidence that we might be seeing the game soon: “Lot of awesome positions open to help us close out this game…”

It depends on his definition of “close out,” but that’s certainly a good sign, right? Although, as GamesRadar points out in their report, if the team is still looking to hire team members, train them, and get them on the project, it still leaves a lot of room for its release. The full tweet can be seen below.

Lot of awesome positions open to help us close out this game… I especially want to highlight the Melee Animator position, I guarantee you will be working on some *dope* animations working with my good friend @Leethul 🗡️💀 pic.twitter.com/vmlVkJlfTl — Anthony Newman (@BadData_) May 10, 2019

Although Sony and Naughty Dog have been extremely careful with what’s been said about the game’s development, it’s a good sign that we haven’t heard of anything pointing to major delays. In fact, they’ve been more quiet than a lot of developers are, and haven’t suggested a time frame for its release at all. This is most likely to avoid situations in which they’d have to change the release date, which is always disappointing.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for any upcoming announcements since we’re still holding out for that pre-E3 update. Sony has been diving into the world of digital presentations with State of Play, which seems like the perfect stage for The Last of Us Part II.

What do you think? Does this tweet from the game’s co-director have any weight regarding The Last of Us Part 2 release date? Let us know!

[Source: GamesRadar]