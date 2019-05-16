Last week, during Sony’s second State of Play presentation, a new game in the Predator universe was announced called Predator: Hunting Grounds. It caught everyone off guard since it’s a PS4 exclusive and will be an asymmetrical competitive multiplayer game due out next year. All of that was unexpected, but what’s even stranger is the possibility of another Predator game in the works, which might have just gotten leaked that’s to its trophies.

Trophy-tracking website Exophase released a set of trophies for a game called Predator VR. And in case you’re wondering, no, there is no Platinum. If you’re still curious, the trophy list is as follows:

Get to the choppa! – Escape the Jungle Gonna have me some fun – Get a headshot on a Narco. Old Painless is waiting – Use the minigun to beat the Predator. Dropped in a meat grinder – Survive the fight in the Village. Sexual Tyrannosaurus – Clear Jungle without dying. America is here, comrades – Stealth kill the first enemy in Secret Base. Don’t mind me, Mr. Gorbachev – Stealth kill all enemies in the first two rooms in Secret Base. Cold War Combat – Survive the Engine Room fight in Secret Base. What the hell are you? – Kill the Predator in Secret Base. Ain’t got time to bleed – Clear Secret Base without dying. Other worldly annihilation – Survive 1 wave in Rampage mode. In a world of hurt – Survive 5 waves in Rampage mode. Nasty habit you got there – Get 15 trophy kills in one round. I’m here! Come on! Do it now! – Complete a multiplayer match. If it bleeds, we can kill it – Win a multiplayer round as a human. Bloodthirsty – Win a multiplayer round as the Predator. Melon! You son of a… – Shoot the watermelon in Secret Base. Makes Cambodia look like Kansas – Shoot the snake in Jungle.

It’s worth noting that nothing has been officially announced, but Exophase pulls trophies directly from Sony’s servers once they are live, so it’s looking pretty promising that this is a real game coming soon. We’ll let you know as soon as we hear anything concrete.

[Source: Exophase via Push Square]