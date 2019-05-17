Strictly Limited Games has just announced that Necrosphere Deluxe, the stylized, side-scrolling platformer, will be getting physical releases on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. If you’ve been waiting for a hard copy of the game to release to buy it, wait no longer!

Physical editions of the game will cost players about $32 for either the PlayStation 4 version and the PlayStation Vita version. There will only be 1,400 copies of the game made, so make sure to pick one up when you get the chance. Orders however, are not yet available, with the website stating that they are “Coming Soon.” The game is set to be published physically on May 26, 2019 though, so you won’t have to wait much longer!

Check out the Tweet from Strictly Limited Games for yourself!

In Necrosphere Deluxe, you play as Terry Cooper, an Agent who just died. Upon his death, instead of going to Heaven or Hell, he has ended up in the Necrosphere. It is a place filled with nothingness where Cooper must simply wait for the end. When Cooper learns that there may be a way to return to the land of the living, he decides to set out on the journey, as he has nothing to lose. The game is in 2D and makes use of only two buttons. Caio Lopez from Cat Nigiri, the game’s developer, said that the team wanted to make a minimalist Metroidvania game that would put pro players and casuals on common ground. The game is meant to be very challenging, but will be rewarding once players get the hang of things.

[Source: Strictly Limited Games]