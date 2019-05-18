Mortal Kombat Movie Reboot Gets March 2021 Release Date

Warner Bros. has announced that the recently revealed Mortal Kombat movie reboot will hit theaters on March 5, 2021. The movie is being produced by Aquaman director, James Wan, and is being directed by Simon McQuoid.

Filming will begin later this year in Adelaide, Australia.

The reboot will reportedly star a new character named Cole Turner, a Philadelphia-native boxer who is recruited to fight in a tournament that determines the Earth’s fate. Cole is in his late 30s, widowed, and is raising his 12-year old daughter, Emily. Like her father, Emily is quite skilled herself and is very wise for her age.

So far, the following characters are set to appear in the reboot, according to a 2018 report by That Hashtag Show:

KANO Supporting Lead Male. 30s. The large, rugged Australian ex-special forces turned merc-for-hire. He is arrogant and impetuous but a tremendous fighter. SONYA BLADE Supporting Lead Female. 30s. The beautiful, brainy blonde writer who chases the prophecy of Mortal Kombat. She recruits Cole and fights bravely and selflessly for a team she can only be a true part of once she earns a medallion in combat. JIN/LORD RAIDEN Male. 14. The immortal thunder God and protector of the Earth realm, who leads and trains the Earth team in the Underworld. MILEENA Female. 25-35. A drop dead gorgeous woman that is part of the Outworld side. She wears a sheer gown over thigh-high boots and a revealing one-piece, with a veil that covers her nose and mouth. JACKSON “JAX” BRIDGES Male. 30-40. “Jax” is a strapping mercenary/military officer who loses both of his hands in an attack and then joins Sonya and Cole to fight the Outworld. LIU KANG Male. 20-35. A fire throwing ninja warrior who is a talented Earth realm champion. KUNG LAO Male. 25-35. The mute warrior monk brother of Liu Kang, who yields an all powerful boomerang hat. SHANG TSUNG Male. No age specified. The great sorcerer of Outworld, whose presence is a storm cloud of dark energy. His ever-changing roulette of faces unfurls an evil smile. DRAHMIN Male. 25-35. An Oni devil mask over his face, his body is composed of twisted sinewy skin, a heavy spiked club replaces one arm. KABAL Male. 25-35. An evil assassin of Outworld, he is outfitted in a black armored vest and trench coat. His entire head is covered by a scarred black respirator. His signature weapons are two razor-sharp hook swords. NITARA Female. 25-35. A black-haired vampire of Outworld. Two massive leathery batwings protrude from her bare shoulders. Fresh blood drips from her fangs. REIKO Male. 25-40. An armor-clad Outworld General with white glowing eyes. He drags a massive war hammer with him. THE OVERSEER Male. Late 80’s. The overseer of the clock tower and the training grounds that house the Earth realm warriors, he is laughably old. SOPHIA Female. 60s. Cole’s understanding, discerning mother-in-law who houses Emily and is her primary guardian. JESS Female. 30-35. Cole’s judgmental sister-in-law, who believes Cole to be a selfish, bad father. She lives with Sophia and Emily.

We'll update our readers when we have an official character list.

