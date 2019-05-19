Former Assassin’s Creed developer, Benjamin Charbit, has said that the concept of platform exclusivity “is absolutely going to disappear” as it sends a “divisive message.” Speaking to Wccftech, Charbit said that it’s the experience that will matter more going forward, and at present, a lot of games come with high entry barriers.

Charbit is currently working on an open world multiplayer game, codenamed Project C, that he claims will be “completely device agnostic,” allowing players to play whenever they want, wherever they want.

I think the notion of platforms, this concept of platforms, is absolutely going to disappear. What will matter will be the experience. And so, to give you an illustration, every time we design something new, we always put it through a matrix that says ‘okay, system, what can I do during a bathroom break? On my smartphone? What can I do when I’m in the taxi on my smartphone? What can I do when I have two hours at home? Sitting five hours in the afternoon or afternoon on my console?’ It’s a completely divisive message.

Charbit added that his game won’t require players to invest an exorbitant amount of time that games like Red Dead Redemption do.

I love the open world experience, the escapism, the adventure, that’s what I want to be able to play. But right now, I can’t play any of these, I can’t play Red Dead Redemption, I need to commit 50 hours to have a good experience. It’s too limiting, it’s too complicated. So instead, I want to give them this freedom to say ‘Yeah, sometimes I will play on my smartphone, sometimes on my PC or on my console’.

Project C is in development at Charbit’s own studio, Darewise Entertainment. Viktor Antonov (Half-Life 2, Dishonored) is also lending his talents to the MMO.

[Source: Wccftech]