Cotton Reboot Announced, Includes New Mode

Beep, the video game sales division for Japanese company Sangatu Usagi no Mori, has formed a publishing division and announced a reboot for the 1991 arcade classic, Cotton. The rebooted version of the game will see a release on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, but no release date has been announced yet.

If you are unfamiliar with Cotton, it is a 2D sidescrolling shooter in which you play as a young witch named Cotton. She sets out on her broom in search of her favorite candy. The original Cotton was developed by Success and saw releases in both arcades and on home entertainment consoles. Long time fans of the series will no doubt be pleased to hear that the timeless classic is set to return!

Cotton Reboot is based off of the X68000 version of the game, which was an improved version of the original arcade game. The reboot will add a new “Arrange Mode,” which is suited to current hardware specifications, but will also include the original version of the game for fans who prefer the game in its original, untouched state. Aside from the rebooted version, Beep also has plans to re-release the X68000 version of the game on a physical floppy disk sometime this summer.

The original Cotton also featured an experience earning system which would allow players to upgrade their weapons. If the player killed more enemies, they would gain access to more upgrades, which they could then use to repeat the cycle. Players could also charge their weapon for special attacks and enlist the help of Silk, Cotton’s magical fairy sidekick. Silk is the antithesis to Cotton’s childlike nature. She is practical and reasonable, often focusing on selfless objectives.

Will you be picking up a copy of Cotton Reboot? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Gematsu]