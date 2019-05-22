Team Ninja has remained pretty quiet about Nioh 2 since the game’s announcement during E3 2018. In fact, nothing of any significance has been been shown since then. However, a select number of lucky fans will get the chance to experience the game for themselves in just a few days. The studio plans to launch a closed alpha on the PlayStation 4 on May 24, 2019. It will conclude on June 2nd.

This news surfaced in a recently released Nioh 2 trailer. The closed alpha’s announcement appears in the trailer’s closing seconds. Check it out in the video below:

Team Ninja’s official Twitter account also addressed the new information. Given the wording of the studio’s tweet, however, this particular demo will be incredibly limited. Currently, there is no word on how closed alpha testers are being chosen.

See the tweet in question below:

Some PS4 users are invited to take part in the Nioh 2 closed alpha to help gather feedback for the development. To ensure the team can manage the feedback, there are no plans to expand the alpha at the moment, but please keep an eye on our channels for more info in the future. pic.twitter.com/hS1l0rHLFa — Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) May 22, 2019

At present, little is known about the much-anticipated sequel. Still, some of the more compelling information to come out of E3 2018 a character creation reveal. The addition of such a feature speaks volumes, as the original Nioh had a preset protagonist in place–William. Another interesting wrinkle in the formula is the ability players will have to posses the power of yokai, or demons. Hopefully, the audience at-large won’t have to wait too long to see these new features in their full glory.

As of February 2019, Nioh had surpassed 2.5 million units sold worldwide.

[Source: Team Ninja on Twitter]