During Sony’s Investor Relations meeting, Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, detailed the role that the PlayStation 4 will play after the release of the PlayStation 5. The PS4 will be a key part of Sony’s gaming strategy for three years following the debut of the next console.

Sony will use the PS5 as a platform that pushes the bar for more immersive gaming using newer, higher-powered hardware to back it up, such as in proprietary solid state hard drive. The PS4 will still aim to provide players with unique experiences over the three years after the release of the PlayStation 5, but will not have the same graphical fidelity or performance capabilities. Sony plans to entice buyers into purchasing the Ps5 by allowing them to continue playing their PS4 games using the new console’s backwards compatibility function.

It’s worth noting that the official name of Sony’s unrevealed next-gen console has not been confirmed, but considering their naming track record, it could be safe to assume there will be the words “PlayStation 5” in glossy letters somewhere on the new system.

The report also seems to indicate that three of PlayStation’s most talked about games will be releasing for the PS4, instead of being launch titles for the PlayStation 5. The Last of Us Part II, Death Stranding, and Ghost of Tsushima will be on the PS4, but will likely be playable on the new console. Perhaps we will even see them playable on the console’s streaming service, after it’s released.

It appears that Sony is really focused on making the generation leap easy for players. Will you hold off on buying their new console and keep playing your PlayStation 4 for those first three years or are you ready to get your hands on the newest hardware? Tell us your plan in the comments below!

[Source: Sony]