One of last year’s most beloved games was the rogue-like Metroidvania, Dead Cells. Its beautiful pixel art, fast and fluid combat, and excellent music captivated the gaming community, making it an almost instant success for the developer, Motion Twin. Now, in celebration of the game’s success and two million copies sold, you can download a substantial DLC expansion called Rise of the Giant. The best part is that it’s free.

You can find the following new features with the game’s latest update:

The update brings:

● 10 new enemy types, many of which can be found in the higher difficulty modes of the game

● Three new skills have been included in the game which consist of a flying pet and a single use scroll that will reveal the current level map

● 10 new weapons including the Giant Killer, the Boi Axe and the Thunder Shield

● The old Hunter Grenade door in the Prisoners’ Quarters has been replaced by a new Specialist shop where you can buy the Hunter’s Grenade, skins or a lovely new Map

● For the most advanced players, Rise of the Giant holds a new hidden level. An entirely new ending to your story will be revealed to those who can beat the crap out of the new boss waiting for you at the end….

In addition to that, you can check out the full list of patch notes, many of which were suggested by the community. Those can be found below:

Thunder Shield rework:

– Parrying charges you up, dealing damages all around you.

– Using the shield again when charged up discharge instantly, stunning ennemies.

– Keeping the shield up still deals damages in front of you.

That’s all folks!

And locked them up in the Cavern in all difficulties, for good measure.

Replaces the Arbiter for difficulties BC3+ in all levels.

– Removed minions

– Removed the bump when the Elite enrages

– Weapons and Activables dropped by Elites always have a starred affix.

– Prevented some mob + ability combos : Shield + Shielding pylons, Failed Experiment + Rotating laser and Bomber + Rotating laser

– Fixed elites seeing you through walls when climbing one-way platforms.

– Adrenalin : Dodge an ennemy attack at the last second and gain lifesteal on melee damages for a few seconds.

– Frenzy : Gain lifesteal on melee damages while in speed boost.

Added an option to remove screenshake.

Balancing Community suggestion Arbiters nerf:

– Now only attacks horizontally.

– Added a deadzone in close range where the hero is safe.

– Removed them from all levels in BC3+ and put them in Cavern .

buff: Reduced cooldown before crits from 30 seconds to 15 seconds. Javelin buff:

– Cooldown before the weapon comes back automatically reduced from 15 to 10 seconds.

– The weapon comes back immediately if it falls in spikes or lava.

– Increased charging time before melee attacks.

– Removed them entirely from Toxic Sewers .

– Slightly reduced density in Castle .

– Stunned on contact with the hero when in mid-air .

– Slightly increased stun time.

– No longer stunlock to death.

– Elite Golems can no longer teleport next to the hero. But they can still teleport the hero next to them.

– Stunned on contact with the hero. Elite Knifes Throwers are not though, be careful!

Spikes in Beholder's Pit are now retractable.

Timed Doors now open if you reach them at the exact last second.

[Custom Mode] level modifier Blood no longer resets the kill counter.

level modifier no longer resets the kill counter. Community suggestion Added a tiny time frame of invulnerability after opening a chest or picking up a scroll. Less unfair deaths, yay!

Increased the level of Legendary items behind boss no-hit challenge doors to be on par with other challenge loot.

Rebalanced the amount of double and triple scrolls in Graveyard and Cavern:
– Graveyard: 1 triple/3 double => 3 triple/1 double
– Cavern: 2 triple/3 double => 3 triple/2 double

– Graveyard : 1 triple/3 double => 3 triple/1 double

– Cavern : 2 triple/3 double => 3 triple/2 double Version 1.3.2

In BC3+, Legendary items have bonus for every tier (Brutality, Tactic and Survival).

Fixed some lore rooms never appearing in Astrolab.

Fixed a challenge room being impossible to finish.

Fixed Cavern sometimes generating an unescapable corridor under entrance bridge.

Added Lanterns in boss arena when the Darkness modifier is active (from [Twitch] or [Custom mode]).

Lantern are now spawned in multi-treasure rooms when the Darkness modifier is active.

Improved light generation in Forgotten Sepulcher.

Graphics & UI The Broadsword now glows yellow on the second and third strike.

Fixed a gap sometimes appearing in Astrolab between the shops roof and its decoration.

Fixed Arbiter being stuck in an animation and sliding on the ground.

Fixed color of Treasure rooms spilling out a little in outside levels on the minimap.

Changed SFX for the Forgotten Map.

. Added a SFX on Failed Experiment dodge.