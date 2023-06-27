Dead Cells PS5 Upgrade Release Date Revealed

Dead Cells‘ PlayStation 5 was already announced, but no specific day was given. However, Motion Twin and Evil Empire have finally revealed the Dead Cells PS5 release date, noting that it will be out on June 29.

What will the Dead Cells PS5 port have?

This will be a free upgrade for players with the base game, but is $24.99 otherwise. And since Dead Cells is currently on PlayStation Plus Extra, the PS5 port will also be on that tier of the subscription service. It is unclear if saves transfer from the PS4 version to the PS5 upgrade or if previously earned trophies will automatically unlock.

Regardless, Evil Empire and Motion Twin more explicitly explained what this upgrade will have. The triggers will push back if players are trying to use an item that’s on cooldown, which provides feedback without needing to look at the cooldown timer in the corner of the screen. It’ll also support the pad’s haptic feedback, lights, and speaker, but the teams didn’t detail those features as thoroughly.

The June 29 date is also only for the digital version of the game, as the physical version is dropping on August 11. That will be part of the Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition that includes a whole host of Castlevania items, as was previously announced.

Dead Cells is also still receiving support almost five years after its 1.0 launch. The Clean Cut update recently hit consoles and adds two more weapons, a speedrunning mode, new options for the training room, and more. Evil Empire even has updates currently planned until at least the end of 2024.