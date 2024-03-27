Red Dead Redemption PS4, PS5 Currently Free to Play for GTA+ Subscribers

PS4 and PS5 owners can currently download Red Dead Redemption 1 re-release for free if they’re subscribed to GTA+. The game, which released last October, is currently available for $39.99 (originally $49.99) without a subscription as part of the PlayStation Store Spring sale.

What’s GTA+ and how to play Red Dead Redemption for cheap on PS4, PS5?

You’ll be forgiven for not knowing what GTA+ is, especially if you’re not an active GTA Online player. It’s a subscription designed for those who enjoy Rockstar Games’ multiplayer offering, with the developer throwing in a few games to sweeten the deal. The inclusion of RDR1 is quite a departure from what subscribers usually get.

If you don’t have GTA+ and still want to try out RDR1 on PS4 or PS5 then it might be worth subscribing for just one month, provided you’re able to finish the game within 30 days. A one-month GTA+ subscription via PS Store costs $5.99, which is still a whole lot cheaper than forking out $39.99 for it.

As a reminder, Rockstar Games released a patch to add support for 60 frames-per-second on the PS5. Although RDR1 isn’t natively available on the PS5, the ability to play in 60 FPS via backwards compatibility is much welcome.