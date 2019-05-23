Developer Ready at Dawn, known for the PSP’s God of War entries and The Order: 1886, has two VR games under its belt and a third on the way. The team’s found plenty of success in that arena, but aims to once again spread its wings in the console space. Interestingly, such a path is already being laid, as there’s a third-person action title currently in development. Particularly intriguing is Ready at Dawn’s utilizing lessons learned from its VR experiences, and applying them to console game development. According to studio CEO and Creative Director, Ru Weerasuriya, understanding VR has been most helpful in mastering immersion and narrative for the console project.

Weerasuriya went into detail on the matter during a recent interview with GamesBeat. He told the publication,

Understanding that immersion [in VR], it’s something that’s hard to break away from now. We’re working on a triple-A console title right now as well, something we’re developing internally, and funny enough, a lot of the lessons we’ve learned about narrative and immersion and gameplay mechanics, we’re taking some of those lessons into console. It might not be the same display device, but the play agency we learned to do in this game—you’re always there. You can never expect the player to do what you want them to do. They’ll do whatever they want. That’s something we’re carrying with us to the console.

When asked whether Ready at Dawn would reveal the new console title anytime soon, Weerasuriya stated the project is still in the nascent stages of development. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely to see the light of day for quite some time.

No, not yet. It’s incubating internally. It’s in the prototype phase, where we’re building a lot of things internally. We’re funding it ourselves right now. It’s been a lot of fun taking some of those lessons and bouncing them back and forth between the two projects.

As expected, the discussion briefly transitioned to The Order: 1886 and a potential sequel. According to Weerasuriya, the aforementioned prototype has nothing to do with the Victorian era PlayStation 4 exclusive. However, he did tease that Ready at Dawn will “hopefully” be able to address it “soon enough.”

[Source: GamesBeat]