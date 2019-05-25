Techland has confirmed that Dying Light 2 will be “enhanced in some way” for the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, but stopped short of detailing the enhancements.

Speaking to Wccftech, Chief Technical Officer Pawel Rohleder said that one of the challenges the studio has been facing is to make sure the game runs well on a variety of hardware including high-end PCs. He hinted that standard PS4 and Xbox One consoles are showing signs of age and that there’s currently a “huge gap” between consoles and PCs. According to him, the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X sit somewhere in the middle of standard consoles and high-end PCs.

Rohleder explained:

Right now, there’s a huge gap in between the consoles – the current version consoles – and the PCs, like five or six years. And still every half a year, you have a new generation of graphics boards. So in general, we want to support the wide variety of systems, including high-end PCs with RTX implementations. On the other hand, we’re making the game for the current versions as well. Xbox One X and PS4 Pro are somewhere in the middle. So it will be for sure enhanced in some way, but the very high-end PCs will be even more enhanced. We want to give the same experience, but maybe a slightly better visual experience, if someone has the hardware with better capabilities. And this is also one of the biggest challenges that we’re struggling with right now: how to create the game that looks okay on a variety of devices.

Interestingly, Rohleder added that Techland is also “thinking about future platforms,” hinting that Dying Light 2 will be a cross-gen release. The game doesn’t have a release window yet but considering the next-gen consoles are around the corner, a cross-gen release makes sense.

