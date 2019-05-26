Grasshopper Manufacture announced at MomoCon 2019 that it’ll be releasing its hack-and-slash action-adventure, Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, on the PlayStation 4 and PC.

We just announced that Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes will be coming to PS4 and Steam! Stay tuned for more information!#Momocon2019 pic.twitter.com/YU4vcSy9Nm — Grasshopper (@Grasshopper_EN) May 25, 2019

Travis Strikes Again first released in January this year as a Nintendo Switch-exclusive. Unlike previous No More Heroes titles, the game is played from a top-down perspective and draws inspiration from various genres such as platformers and role-playing games.

Set in Southern U.S. several years after No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle, Travis Strikes Again sees protagonist Travis Touchdown fight off Badman, who is seeking revenge for the murder of his daughter, Bad Girl.

No further details have been announced but you can check out a list of key features previously released for the Nintendo Switch version:

With Beam Katana in hand, Travis vows to exterminate every last bug he finds. Chain his simple yet exhilarating basic attacks and his arsenal of skill attacks to cut them down to size.

A brutal boss lurks at the end of each game. Creatively combine your moves to crush them!

Collecting all seven Death Balls will allow you to make one wish. Anything you desire can be granted, so make sure to collect them all!

In the Adventure Part, you can search for Death Balls and enjoy hilarious interactions between characters.

Hit the road in an all new adventure with gaming’s most hardcore otaku assassin.

Collaborations with various indie games! You just may find your own favorite character!

Features lots of laughs and iconic gags from the NMH series, such as saving your game on the toilet, etc.!

Travis Strikes Again‘s Switch version also features co-op multiplayer.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the PS4 port.