Last week saw the release of Team Sonic Racing, a cart racer starring popular Sonic the Hedgehog characters from across various games. According to Gamesindustry.biz, the racer managed to take the number one spot in the UK, which is excellent news for developer Sumo Digital. On top of that, this news is particularly noteworthy, because it’s the first time a Sonic the Hedgehog game has topped the charts since 2008 with Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games.

Team Sonic Racing has been doing extremely well, in terms of sales. It’s already doubled the launch week sales of its predecessor, Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, which released back in 2012.

The full list of games in order of sales in the UK leading up to May 25th is as follows:

Team Sonic Racing Days Gone FIFA 19 Rage 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Mortal Kombat 11 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Forza Horizon 4

It looks like Days Gone is still trucking along as a top seller, taking the number 2 spot, just behind Team Sonic Racing. This is despite the game’s mixed reception across various outlets. It’s remarkable to still see Grand Theft Auto V in the top ten considering it released back in 2013. Other notable entries include RAGE 2, and Mortal Kombat 11, both of which have been selling well over the past few weeks.

Sonic is a popular yet controversial topic these days, as development of its movie seems to have hit a bit of a snag and will now release early 2020 instead of November of 2019 as previously scheduled. This is to allow more time to remodeling Sonic’s design, which was met with tremendous backlash after a trailer was released earlier in the month.

Does it surprise you that Team Sonic Racing has taken the number one spot on the UK sales charts? Let us know!

[Source: Gamesindustry.biz]