The rumors have been swirling around for a while, but it’s finally official. Activision and Infinity Ward revealed the first details and showed the first trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, releasing on October 25, 2019. This year’s Call of Duty is not a sequel to the previous trilogy, but an envisioning of what the series could be if it were made in 2019. While it will feature fan favorite characters, such as Captain Price, it doesn’t follow the same canon as the older games. Forget about the major events of past Modern Warfares. The stakes are entirely different this year.

Of course, that also means that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will definitely have a campaign, something many fans were worried about after Treyarch made the decision to remove the staple mode from Black Ops 4. Infinity Ward promises everything that players loved about past Modern Warfare campaigns, including a gritty and authentic narrative that shows you the context and the stakes firsthand. They want to make people squirm by highlighting many of the uncomfortable realities of war. This isn’t just a rehash of the past though. It wouldn’t be “Modern” Warfare if it was. We visited Infinity Ward to find out exactly how they are bringing Modern Warfare into 2019.

The announcement briefly touched on other parts of the game beyond the campaign, including the multiplayer experience that fans have come to expect and strategic co-op missions that offer players an entirely new way to engage with the game. There will be a unified narrative experience and progression across all of the game modes, enticing players to players to participate in all aspects of the game and not feel like they are missing out on progress.

In it’s pursuit of ultra realism, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is also being built on some groundbreaking new technologies unlike anything we’ve seen on this generation of consoles. We got a firsthand look at some of the work that Infinity Ward is putting in as they ask themselves the question “How real can we make it?”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases on October 25, 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and will feature cross-play across all platforms. Stay tuned for more details about the cooperative and multiplayer modes in the lead up to its release.