A new Dark Souls collector’s statue from First 4 Figures is now available for preorder on Play Asia’s website. There is limited availability however and all orders need to get in by July 25, 2019, so be sure to place your orders while you can if you want an ornate Artorias the Abysswalker Grand Scale Bust to be a part of your life.

However, such works of art can be costly. This Dark Souls statue will cost you approximately $388.34. It was designed by artist Chris Silva and is a painted resin statue. Make sure you make plenty of room for it, as it is 15.7 inches tall, 12 inches wide, and 10 inches deep.

Here is what you get with this Dark Souls statue:

Dark Souls–Artorias the Abysswalker Bust Resin Statue

Built-in manual turntable

Soul of Artorias included

Highly detailed base inspired from the theme and style from the Dark Souls game

Authentication Card

The first Dark Souls game released on September 22, 2011 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. The series quickly grew in popularity, due to its enemy difficulty, relentless bosses, and mysterious world filled with lore. The game featured plenty of different armor sets and weapons to use as well, giving players a plethora of choices when preparing for one of the game’s near impossible boss battles. As such, the series is now considered to be a cult classic. The most recent entry in the series, Dark Souls 3, was released on March 24, 2016 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Fans of the series who need more while waiting for a new entry can listen to the soundtracks for all three games on Spotify!

Are you a long time fan of the Dark Souls series? Will you be preordering one of these amazing statues to add it to your growing collection of video game merch? Let us know your thoughts on the statue in the comments below!

[Source: Play-Asia]

