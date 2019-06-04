Today marks the launch of the final season of content with Destiny 2: Forsaken’s Annual Pass, the Season of Opulence. Formerly known as Penumbra (and once leaked to be Season of Shadow), Season of Opulence sees players reenter the mighty Leviathan at the summons of Emperor Calus. Along with the new season of content comes a big list of sandbox changes, quality of life fixes, and updates to the game. While we already detailed what’s coming on the content side of things, Bungie just released the patch notes for Update 2.5.0.1.

The big headline for these patch notes is the nerfs to some of the game’s most popular Exotic items. While there was a big outcry from the community, the numbers presented here don’t seem to nerf these items into oblivion, but rather put them in line with other Exotics so that there are more options to choose from. In addition to the nerfs, some weapons are getting retooled for overall buffs, including fusion rifles, swords, and a complete rework of SMG animations to create a better feel for using that weapon type.

Finally, rounding out the list are some UI updates and quality of life adjustments, along with some fixes to exploits like the ability to get infinite time in the Outbreak Perfected Zero Hour mission. You can read the complete patch notes below.

Destiny 2 Update 2.5.0.1 Patch Notes

Note that the patch notes include both update 2.5.0 and 2.5.0.1 as they were deployed simultaneously.

Season of Opulence Begins

Imperial Summons

All players who have completed Forsaken may acquire an Imperial Summons from Benedict 99-40 in the Tower. This quest grants Power Surge gear.

Crown of Sorrow raid begins at 4 PM PDT.

World First Rules may be found here: https://www.bungie.net/en/Help/Article/47218

Sandbox

Weapons

Ace of Spades

No longer two-taps when paired with One-Eyed Mask’s Vengeance perk if the victim has at least 4 resilience. Memento Mori restored to 6 bullets, but bullets are now lost on stow.



Lord of Wolves

Release the Wolves perk can now be activated on special reload instead of on kill. Normal burst damage decreased by 20%. Release the Wolves non-precision damage decreased by 23%; precision damage decreased by 34%.



Sleeper Simulant

Reduced bounce damage against bosses, minibosses, and vehicles by 95%. Reduced precision multiplier, but increased base damage by 66%. This change results in precision shots dealing approximately the same damage as before, but you are punished less for landing non-precision shots.



Sturm and Drang

Storm and Stress max overcharge rounds increased to 99. “Sturm Overcharge” buff text now displays the number of overcharge rounds. Overcharge damage increased by 100% in PvE. Fixed an issue where a 10% precision damage bonus remained on Sturm when it had used all its overcharge rounds.



Whisper of the Worm

White Nail perk now loads the magazine from reserves. Increased ammo reserves to max 18 without armor perks.



Fixed an issue where White Nail would fail to activate under certain network conditions.



Luna’s Howl/Not Forgotten

RPM changed to 150; damage was adjusted to match other 150 RPM (lightweight) Hand Cannons. These weapons still retain the Precision sub-archetype benefits and firing animation. Magnificent Howl has been reworked. Rapidly landing two precision hits now increases damage and range on your next shot. The damage increase affects only non-precision damage, but the bonus range is applied regardless. Fixed an issue where Magnificent Howl would be slow to activate under certain network conditions.



Fusion Rifles (Non-Exotic)

Damage increased against PvE combatants:

High-impact increased by 30%. Precision increased by 44%. Adaptive increased by 44%. Rapid-fire increased by 47%.



Exotic Fusion Rifles

Note: Changes to Exotic Fusion Rifles are due to archetype tweaks and not direct changes; most of these are minor.

Jötunn

Changes affect PvE damage only. Impact damage increased by 10%. Detonation damage reduced by 15%. DOT damage increased by 10%. This results in an overall 5% increase in total damage.



Merciless

Damage of first bullet at slowest charge time increased by 30%, which decreases as the weapon reaches its fastest charge time. Damage at the fastest charge time is unchanged.



Telesto

Impact damage increased by 49%. Detonation increased by 3%. This is an overall damage increase of 4%.



Submachine Guns

Minor adjustment to idle pose for SMG archetype to help set it apart from the rifle archetypes. Updated firing animations to better reflect the shooting experience of an SMG.



Dev Commentary: These changes apply to hipfire only, and do not impact accuracy. The goal of this change was to enhance the feeling of shooting an SMG. We’ve added a random fire pose that will add variation and make the gun feel a little more unstable and lively in your hands. We’ve also added a progressive fire animation that will give your Guardian a feeling of gripping and controlling the more active weapon during sustained fire.

Swords

General Ammo capacity increased to a max of 70. Starting ammo increased by 10. Black Talon Ground and aerial projectile ammo cost increased from 3 to 4. Adaptive Frame Ground uppercut ammo cost increased from 3 to 4. Aggressive Frame Now lunge at target with their aerial light attack. Light attack consolidated into a single damage event. Slam attack consolidated into a single damage event. Slam attack ammo cost increased from 3 to 4. Lightweight Frame Tuned damage output. Ground light attack increased by 17%. Aerial light attack decreased by 21%. Ground dash attack increased by 87%. Aerial dash attack increased by 78%. No ammo aerial light attack decreased by 49%. All other no-ammo attacks decreased by 15%. Ground dash attack ammo cost increased from 2 to 3.



General

Fixed an issue where magazine-size indicators didn’t display the proper arrows when changing magazine perks on the Breath of the Dragon and Trackless Waste SMGs.

Truesight’s “weakened” enemy highlight or glowing will no longer appear to flicker erratically.

Armor

Super-Generating Exotic Armor

Skull of Dire Ahamkara, Orpheus Rigs, and Phoenix Protocol now grant Super energy back on diminishing returns, making it rarer to get a full Super back.

Shards of Galanor and Ursa Furiosa had their Super gain caps reduced to be in parity with other Super Exotic changes.

Adjusted amount of Spectral Blade Super restoration when defeating enemies with Gwisin Vest. 1 PvP kill = 11.1% → 8.3% 2 PvP kills = 19.1% → 12.5% 3 PvP kills = 20.8% → 14.2% 4 PvP kills = 21% → 15.8% 5 PvP kills = 21% → 16.7% 1 Dreg kill = 7% → 11.1% 2 Dreg kills = 17.7% → 14.3% 3 Dreg kills = 20% → 16.5% 4 Dreg kills = 20.9% → 16.9% 5 Dreg kills = 21% → 17.1%

Minor adjustments to the Heavy Ammo Finder perk.

Gemini Jester

Increased duration of disorient and no-radar effects by 0.5 seconds.

Aeon Gauntlets

Potency of energy given by Aeon Arms increased for all classes.

Titans now trigger Aeon Arms off of melee kills instead of barricade, and they receive melee energy.

Visual effects on Aeon Gauntlets altered for all classes to distinguish between a player whose energy is full or not.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where “Six-Shooter” refunds a bullet when destroying Titan barricades.

Fixed an issue where “Entropic Pull” melee and “Devour” melee were applying a physics impulse that pushed enemies away.

Fixed an issue where using Chaos Reach with Geomag Stabilizers could sometimes lead to weapons disappearing.

Fixed an issue where players could gain full grenade energy when canceling out of a Nova Warp Super.

Fixed an issue where Combination Blow’s melee damage buff was buffing the Arc Staff Super in PvP environments.

Note: This was addressed for PvE in a previous update.

Moving between overlapping Wells of Radiance no longer lead to removing the buff earlier than expected.

Investment

Clans

Clan XP has been reset for Season 7 start.

A new weekly bonus bounty has been added for Season 7. This bounty is available at the max clan rank.

Emotes

The Luxurious Toast emote now allows players to sit for as long as they desire.

Eververse

The Eververse storefront has been updated. For additional information, please see: This Week at Bungie – 5/23/2019

Cayde’s Exotic Stash items have been added to Eververse’s Bright Dust inventory for weeks 1–4.

Rewards UI/UX

The Pursuits inventory has been moved to the Director menu.

Players may now hold up to 63 pursuits at a given time.

Catalysts are now tracked on the Triumphs page.

Updated Taken and Fallen armor mods to follow the same naming convention.

All shader items have had their icons updated.

Fixed an issue where the action for applying shaders, ornaments, holograms, or using consumables was getting cancelled and not applying on the first attempt.

Note: There are still actions that will cancel the apply function, such as hitting the “Preview” button, exiting Inventory early, letting up on the “Apply” button too early, or completely moving the cursor off of the item being applied.

Vendors

Benedict 99-40 Relocated to the Annex in the Tower.

The Gunsmith Now offers three daily and two weekly weapon-focused bounties, rewarding Enhancement Cores, mod components, and mods. Scrapper bounties will no longer drop when dismantling gear. Existing scrapper bounties will remain in your inventory until expiration or completion.

Xûr Now properly offers random rolls on Exotic armor after refusing to do so in Destiny 2 Update 2.2.1. We’ve had a chat with him; if something like this happens again, he’ll be in trouble.

Drifter/Vanguard Weekly reward packages from the Allegiance quest have been retired with the conclusion of Season of the Drifter.

Fixed an issue where some players wouldn’t see updated vendors and bounty lists after the weekly reset occurred.

General

The Sony-exclusive Hunter armor set “Red Moon Phantom Suit” should no longer appear in Collections for Xbox and PC players.

Fixed an issue where weapon engrams were incorrectly appearing as Masterworked in the loot stream if a player’s inventory was full when walking over them.

Fixed an issue where Arbalest could not be acquired by players who do not own the Annual Pass.

Activities

Raids

Further addressed GUITAR errors that could occur in the Last Wish raid.

Crucible

Players can no longer win Crucible matches by getting kills after the timer has expired.

Fixes an issue where a player could hear the audio for a 20-kill streak but not receive the medal if the 20th kill happened after the match ended.

The Triumph “We Ran Out of Medals” (20-kill streak) will be rewarded if the final kills happen before the match timer ends.

Patrol

After activating the totem, killing the weekly wanted targets will now correctly complete the activity and bounty.



Heroic Adventures

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes load into a different Heroic Adventure on Mars than what was being displayed on the Totem.

Tower

Fixed issues with two Ghost scannables in the Tower “The one about the Speaker’s quarters…” was moved to outside his door along the walkway. “The one about Banshee-44 and his old location…” was moved and placed on the ground in the corner.



Niobe Labs/Bergusia Forge

Fixed an issue where players on PC were experiencing crashes traversing Niobe Labs and Bergusia Forge spaces.

Commando/Zero Hour

Fixed bug where players could freeze the activity timer in Zero Hour mission.

Fixed bug where the Heroic version of Zero Hour would be available only on the first character to complete the activity on each account.

Misc.

Fallen mines are no longer impervious to being destroyed while on the ground.

Season of Opulence may be just kicking off, but Bungie’s already getting ready to reveal the next era of Destiny 2. On June 6, 2019 we’ll get that reveal, with additional details to come at an E3 coliseum panel with Geoff Keighley.

What do you think of the latest Destiny 2 update? Are you excited to participate in the Season of Opulence?

[Source: Bungie]